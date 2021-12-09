 
Abandoned race track in amusement park in Pripyat. The consequences of the accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

By Yakubovich Production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083626521
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MP4112.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV34.3 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV6.8 MB

