 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Spools of sewing threads of different colors close-up. White, beige, yellow and orange threads, pastel colors. Rotation.

S

By Studenkova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083613300
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV24.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.4 MB

Related stock videos

Fashion designer working on table. Hand of female tailor drawing pattern at paper in her studio. Young female tailor with measuring tape on shoulders working in workshop.
hd00:11Fashion designer working on table. Hand of female tailor drawing pattern at paper in her studio. Young female tailor with measuring tape on shoulders working in workshop.
Extreme detail view of sheep wool cloth texture in macro dolly shot. Flowing animal fiber material for handcraft knitting. Textile abstract background. Winter fashion clothing industry concept.
4k00:11Extreme detail view of sheep wool cloth texture in macro dolly shot. Flowing animal fiber material for handcraft knitting. Textile abstract background. Winter fashion clothing industry concept.
Wavy denim surface. Microtexture. The classic fabric for making jeans. Seams and threads close up. Smooth rotation
4k00:17Wavy denim surface. Microtexture. The classic fabric for making jeans. Seams and threads close up. Smooth rotation
Opening zipper. Isolated 3d render
4k00:07Opening zipper. Isolated 3d render
Many paper brown patterns for sewing clothes for babies and newborns of different sizes hanging on wall in sewing factory interior. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:35Many paper brown patterns for sewing clothes for babies and newborns of different sizes hanging on wall in sewing factory interior. Real time full hd video footage.
Zip fastener with smooth black fabric. Animation of unzipping the zipper with luma mask.
hd00:20Zip fastener with smooth black fabric. Animation of unzipping the zipper with luma mask.
Car upholstery leather material sewed
hd00:08Car upholstery leather material sewed
Top view of multi colored gauze fabric placed on a table. Flat lay. Trendy rainbow color background.
4k00:28Top view of multi colored gauze fabric placed on a table. Flat lay. Trendy rainbow color background.

Related video keywords