 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office, revealing present

P

By Peter Gudella

  • Stock footage ID: 1083599152
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV253.8 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV11.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV2.2 MB

Related stock videos

Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office
4k00:08Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office
Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, opening box the check item
4k00:17Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, opening box the check item
Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office counter
4k00:12Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office counter
Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office, packing the product with receit
4k00:18Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office, packing the product with receit
Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office
4k00:22Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office

Related video keywords