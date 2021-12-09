All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office, revealing present
P
- Stock footage ID: 1083599152
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|253.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office
4k00:17Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, opening box the check item
4k00:12Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office counter
4k00:18Shop assistant showing a blank black box of computer hardware equipment for buying, distributor office, packing the product with receit
Related video keywords
assistantbackblack boxblankboxbuybuyingcardcardboardcomponentcomputercomputer hardwarecomputer shopcounterdealerdevicedisplayelectronicsequipmentexpensivegadgetgaminggenericgiftgraphics cardhardwarenewofferpackpackageparcelpartpcpresentproductreceiverecommendsellsellershopshopkeepershoppingshowstoretechnologyunopenedupgradevideo game