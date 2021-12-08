 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Portrait of a happy mid adult businessman holding empty banner outside. Male professional standing outside office building holding blank poster and smiling.

J

By Jacob Lund

  • Stock footage ID: 1083595822
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV938.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
4k00:09Smiling bearded millennial professional businessman looking at camera. Happy confident handsome smart young adult entrepreneur, leader, manager posing in office. Close up face view business portrait
Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
4k00:12Smiling businessman working on laptop computer at home office. Male professional typing on laptop keyboard at office workplace. Portrait of positive business man looking at laptop screen indoors
Cheerful young businessman dancing in the kitchen. A good start to a new working day.
4k00:16Cheerful young businessman dancing in the kitchen. A good start to a new working day.
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
hd00:22Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
4k00:09Happy proud professional diverse business people group look at camera. Corporate team portrait. Smiling team of diverse different generations business people looking at camera.
Portrait of the thoughtful senior farmer looks at camera. Senior Farmer smiling. Slow motion. Close up of the Caucasian good looking young man with a beard smiling to the camera
4k00:23Portrait of the thoughtful senior farmer looks at camera. Senior Farmer smiling. Slow motion. Close up of the Caucasian good looking young man with a beard smiling to the camera
Collage of portraits smiling men and women
4k00:06Collage of portraits smiling men and women
Happy proud professional diverse business people group show thumbs up look at camera stand in row in office, human resource recommend vote for best business choice concept, corporate team portrait
hd00:06Happy proud professional diverse business people group show thumbs up look at camera stand in row in office, human resource recommend vote for best business choice concept, corporate team portrait

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Excited Businessman Listening to Music While Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Excited Businessman Listening to Music While Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of businessman looking to camera
4k00:07Portrait of businessman looking to camera
Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
4k00:12Portrait of a Confident Happy Senior Male Wearing Blue Shirt, Looking at Camera, Genuinely and Charmingly Smiling. Successful Experienced Older Man Working in Diverse Company Office.
Charismatic Bearded Man Sitting on a Couch Watches Game on TV, uses Smartphone App for Score, Online Bet, Statistics, Celebrates Victory when Team Wins Championship. Happy Fan Watches Sport
4k00:09Charismatic Bearded Man Sitting on a Couch Watches Game on TV, uses Smartphone App for Score, Online Bet, Statistics, Celebrates Victory when Team Wins Championship. Happy Fan Watches Sport

Related video keywords