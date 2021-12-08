 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Valentine's Day. Red shining background with bokeh. Celebrating Valentine's Day. Two red hearts. Place for text

V

By Volodymyr1971

  • Stock footage ID: 1083595699
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP449.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV11.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.3 MB

Related stock videos

Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
4k00:10Chinese new year 2021 year of the ox , red and gold paper cut art, lanterns and asian elements with craft style on background. Happy new year. 4K loop video animation with copy space.
White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
4k00:15White confetti snowflakes and bokeh lights on the Red loop 4k 3D background. 2020 New year, merry christmas, Holiday, winter, New Year, snowflake, snow, festive snow flakes
Real Velvet Cloth Stage silk red Curtain open on green screen. Curtain For theater, opera, show, stage scenes. This opening curtain are shooted on Red Camera - slow motion. Real Cinematic Curtain.
4k00:16Real Velvet Cloth Stage silk red Curtain open on green screen. Curtain For theater, opera, show, stage scenes. This opening curtain are shooted on Red Camera - slow motion. Real Cinematic Curtain.
Amazing Christmas Red Background with Falling snow and Snowflakes - Christmas And holidays Greeting Red Background 4K animation - Snowfall Holidays Background
4k00:35Amazing Christmas Red Background with Falling snow and Snowflakes - Christmas And holidays Greeting Red Background 4K animation - Snowfall Holidays Background
Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
4k00:20Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4k00:28Christmas tree decoration with falling snow, smooth motion camera with parallax effect
4K Video. Trendy Christmas pattern made with various winter and New Year objects on bright light blue background. Minimal Christmas concept.
4k00:134K Video. Trendy Christmas pattern made with various winter and New Year objects on bright light blue background. Minimal Christmas concept.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Animation. Colorful spheres. Round frame. Graphic design template. Abstract positive background. 4K Motion graphics
4k00:10Animation. Colorful spheres. Round frame. Graphic design template. Abstract positive background. 4K Motion graphics

Related video keywords