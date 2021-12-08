All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Abstract colors drops of ink swirling paint in water texture.
a
- Stock footage ID: 1083595273
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|546.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|19 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Color Burst - white smoke powder explosion fluid ink paint particles slow motion alpha matte isolated on black
4k00:12Color Burst iridescent multicolored colorful rainbow smoke powder explosion fluid ink particles slow motion alpha matte isolated on white
4k00:10ink transition splatter blot spreading left to right turbulent moving abstract painting animation background new cool nice motion dynamic contemperary beautiful 3d rendering 4k footage
4k01:00Real shot color paint drops in water in slow motion. Ink swirling underwater. Cloud of ink collision isolated on black background with alpha. Colorful abstract smoke explosion animation. Close up view
4k00:30Colorful orange and pink paint drops from above mixing in water, swirling softly underwater. Cloud of ink isolated. Colored abstract smoke explosion animation. Close up view
4k00:12Pink Orange Color Burst - colorful smoke powder explosion fluid ink particles slow motion alpha matte isolated on black
4k00:10Abstract ink splatter transition in black and white seamless loop. Turbulent painting blot spreading from the center in this contemporary reveal 3D animation. 4K background, VFX overlay, alpha matte
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:05Black and white liquid transition effect frame by frame 4k resolution. Abstract transition for your projects. A dynamic figure, a quick transition swirl wave
4k00:20Color ink splash. Mysterious illusion. Pink smoke cloud puff on blue steam abstract background.
4k00:58Abstaract colorful ink drops in the water in slow motion mixing in Love shape heart. Blue and Pink ink paint drops swirling and mixing underwater. Colorful Ink Cloud collision isolated with alpha.
Related video keywords
abstractacrylicartbackgroundbluechemicalcloudcolorcolor imagecolourcurvedesigndropdyedynamiceffectelementflowflowingfluidgreenhorizontalinkisolatedlightliquidmotionno peoplepaintpatternphotographypigmentredshapesmokesmoothsoftspacesplashsplashingswirltexturetransparentwallpaperwaterwatercolorwavewetwhite