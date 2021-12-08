All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Climate Change activist protestors with signs and megaphone outside the White House, presidents residence in Washington, DC.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1083595174
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|127.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|26.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.2 MB
Related stock videos
Same model in other videos
4k00:10Diverse people remote learning during quarantine, listen webinar lecture participate group conference call with male leader, coach, mentor speaking during virtual video chat, online training webcast.
4k00:08Young man engaged in a video conference with his doctor via telehealth or telemed on a wireless mobile device tablet pc. Male doctor giving health recommendations.
4k00:07Very excited lucky young man wins big using personal computer at home, Wow Woohoo Woo Yes Concept of happy successful businessman.
4k00:18Family having a video call with grandmother during thanksgiving dinner, happy family greeting a remote guest. Concept of remote holiday meal.
4k00:38Smiling young hip man having a video chat, as seen from the point of view of a computer screen. Isolated on green screen chroma key. Concept remote business meeting.
4k00:09Family cross country skiing in a snow covered forest with a teen boy in front in slow motion.
Related video keywords
angrycapitalcapitolclean aircleverclimate changeclimate change protestcrowdsdcdecisionsdemocratdemonstratedemonstrationdemonstrationsdemonstratorselectionenvironmental changeenvironmental protestfundingglobal warminggovernmenticonicideologymarchmassesmegaphonemovementpoliticspopular movementposterspowerpresidentprotestprotestorsrepublicanresearchresistresistancescienceshoutsignsignssolutionsunrestwashingtonwhite housewhite house demonstration