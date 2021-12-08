All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Mature blonde woman shouting into megaphone away from camera. Isolated on green screen chroma key.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1083595171
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|418.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:06Woman is blowing off the candle at black background and disappears into darkness. Portrait of young caucasian lady standing in the studio with burning candle. Theme of magic and mystical rituals.
4k00:11Mature adult woman caucasian ethnicity, opening curtains and looking out window to street. A woman spies on neighbors through the window. Close-up.
4k00:10Bored adult woman, apathy, in business style jacket, resting with a sad expression on her face, disinterest in life, lack of motivation, procrastination
4k00:10Young woman in black studio is watching straight and blows at the candle. Portrait of caucasian lady standing in the darkness near the burning candle. Theme of magick and mystical rituals.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
amplifyannounceannouncementattractivebackgroundbeautifulblondebullhorncelebrationchroma keycommunicatecommunicationconceptconfidentdiscountdressexpressionfemalegreen screenhappyholdingisolatedloudloud hailerloudspeakermaturemegaphonemessageorganizepersonportraitprettypromotepromotionsalescreamshoppingshoutingsmilingspeakspeakerspeakingstudiotalkingtraditionalvoicewomanyearyelling