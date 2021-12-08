 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Portrait of sad, unhappy mature woman in her 50s shaking head at camera on green screen. Smiling elder woman posing on green screen to be keyed or composited.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083595162
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV112.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV10.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

Detail of sick depressed old man in nurse home
4k00:24Detail of sick depressed old man in nurse home
sick old man sitting on the bed in the nursing home
4k00:23sick old man sitting on the bed in the nursing home
Classic portrait of older unhappy upset couple at a white background. People with sad and tired facial expressions
4k00:29Classic portrait of older unhappy upset couple at a white background. People with sad and tired facial expressions
Young man having headache, studio portrait. Guy putting hands on head, isolated on yellow background. Concept of problems, medicine, illness
4k00:20Young man having headache, studio portrait. Guy putting hands on head, isolated on yellow background. Concept of problems, medicine, illness
Classic portrait of older unhappy upset couple at a white background. People with sad and tired facial expressions
4k00:31Classic portrait of older unhappy upset couple at a white background. People with sad and tired facial expressions
Closeup portrait of angry, unhappy mature woman in her 50s shaking head at camera on green screen. Smiling elder woman posing on green screen to be keyed or composited.
4k00:15Closeup portrait of angry, unhappy mature woman in her 50s shaking head at camera on green screen. Smiling elder woman posing on green screen to be keyed or composited.
Close-up portrait of disappointed blond mature man caucasian hipster guy feels annoyed at failure losses sighing sadly pouting lips making unhappy face, looking frustrated, tired and bored concept.
4k00:05Close-up portrait of disappointed blond mature man caucasian hipster guy feels annoyed at failure losses sighing sadly pouting lips making unhappy face, looking frustrated, tired and bored concept.
Portrait upset sick senior man sneezing indoor. Sad old aged guy wiping face with handkerchief in photo studio. Close up unhappy ill grandfather person posing camera inside. Illness sickness concept
4k00:27Portrait upset sick senior man sneezing indoor. Sad old aged guy wiping face with handkerchief in photo studio. Close up unhappy ill grandfather person posing camera inside. Illness sickness concept
Same model in other videos
Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.
4k00:08Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.

Related video keywords