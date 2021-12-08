All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Green Screen background with portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept.
C
By Chiarascura
- Stock footage ID: 1083595159
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|401.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|29.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Portrait of an adult smiling woman talking on the phone and working on a laptop. Mature joyful woman freelancer speaks on a smartphone at a computer and looks at the monitor. Remote work freelancer at
4k00:13Portrait of young beautiful business woman (student) in suit, glasses, sitting at table, working in laptop, in internet coffee, brown eyes. Concept: new business, communication, Arab, banker, manager.
4k00:28Mature man smiling looking at camera, remote presentation concept. Portrait of positive man with glasses web video chat, actively gesture with hands. Front view and close-up
4k00:33Portrait of handsome bearded man who wipes his glasses for eyes and puts them on, then looks at camera with smile. Close-up
4k00:10grandfather or senior man and grandson playing chess with senior man together with smiling and happy in living room in front of sofa as education background
4k00:36Closeup portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept green screen background.
4k00:29Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman texting using smartphone video chat concept on green screen chroma key background.
Same model in other videos
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Related video keywords
attractivebusinessbusinesswomancallcamerachatchroma keyclasscoachcommunicationconferenceconnectioncyberspaceeducationemployeeentrepreneurexecutivefamilyfriendsgreen screenhappyinterviewisolatedjobladylaughlifestylelookingmatureonlinepoint of viewportraitprettyprofessionalremotesalesmilingtalktalkingteachertextingtrainingvideovideo chatwebwebcamwirelesswomanwork