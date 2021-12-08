 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Green Screen background with portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept.

C

By Chiarascura

  • Stock footage ID: 1083595159
Video clip length: 00:33FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV401.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Portrait of an adult smiling woman talking on the phone and working on a laptop. Mature joyful woman freelancer speaks on a smartphone at a computer and looks at the monitor. Remote work freelancer at
4k00:11Portrait of an adult smiling woman talking on the phone and working on a laptop. Mature joyful woman freelancer speaks on a smartphone at a computer and looks at the monitor. Remote work freelancer at
Portrait of young beautiful business woman (student) in suit, glasses, sitting at table, working in laptop, in internet coffee, brown eyes. Concept: new business, communication, Arab, banker, manager.
4k00:13Portrait of young beautiful business woman (student) in suit, glasses, sitting at table, working in laptop, in internet coffee, brown eyes. Concept: new business, communication, Arab, banker, manager.
Mature man smiling looking at camera, remote presentation concept. Portrait of positive man with glasses web video chat, actively gesture with hands. Front view and close-up
4k00:28Mature man smiling looking at camera, remote presentation concept. Portrait of positive man with glasses web video chat, actively gesture with hands. Front view and close-up
Portrait of handsome bearded man who wipes his glasses for eyes and puts them on, then looks at camera with smile. Close-up
4k00:33Portrait of handsome bearded man who wipes his glasses for eyes and puts them on, then looks at camera with smile. Close-up
grandfather or senior man and grandson playing chess with senior man together with smiling and happy in living room in front of sofa as education background
4k00:10grandfather or senior man and grandson playing chess with senior man together with smiling and happy in living room in front of sofa as education background
Closeup portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept green screen background.
4k00:36Closeup portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept green screen background.
Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman texting using smartphone video chat concept on green screen chroma key background.
4k00:29Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman texting using smartphone video chat concept on green screen chroma key background.
Green Screen background with portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept.
4k00:29Green Screen background with portrait smiling mature woman look at camera talk make live video conference call online chat using smartphone video chat concept.
Same model in other videos
Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
4k00:11Portrait of smiling mature woman math teacher wearing medical face mask set against a white board with algebra equations in a school classroom.
Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
4k00:18Female english grammar teacher writing on whiteboard in a school classroom wearing a medical face mask for remote hybrid learning with American flag.
Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
4k00:16Extreme closeup of teacher in school working at desk wearing medical face mask with sanitizer on desk with PPE and US flag behind.
Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
4k00:18Closeup of an elderly woman and nurse, with medical face masks on, look at at a computer screen in a bright home living room.
Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
4k00:06Over shoulder closeup view of woman daughter wfh work from home video calling with green screen and talking someone on the laptop screen. Family video call concept.
Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
4k00:07Closeup portrait of smiling mature woman teacher giving thumbs up, set against a white board with virtual learning on it in a school classroom.
Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
4k00:22Side view of teacher walking down a hallway in an empty school wearing a medical face mask and holding books showing emptiness.
Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.
4k00:08Home healthcare nurse holds digital thermometer at elderly woman’s forehead and shows her the reading. Both wearing medical face masks.

Related video keywords