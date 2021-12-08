 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Old lighthouse at Cape Mayachny on the Pacific coast

A

By Andrey Visus

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594760
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV154 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Establishing aerial shot of a gorgeous sunrise in Maine capturing a Lighthouse. Vivid colors of purples, pinks and yellows are reflected in the water.
hd00:14Establishing aerial shot of a gorgeous sunrise in Maine capturing a Lighthouse. Vivid colors of purples, pinks and yellows are reflected in the water.
Coastal lighthouse. Lindesnes Lighthouse is a coastal lighthouse at the southernmost tip of Norway. The light comes from a first order Fresnel lens that can be seen for up to 17 nautical miles
4k00:20Coastal lighthouse. Lindesnes Lighthouse is a coastal lighthouse at the southernmost tip of Norway. The light comes from a first order Fresnel lens that can be seen for up to 17 nautical miles
Picturesque historic town on a rocky headland at sunset
4k01:00Picturesque historic town on a rocky headland at sunset
Itapua Lighthouse, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Beach Tropical Travel. Lighthouse, Salvador, Bahia. Coastal Beach. Caribbean Beach. Vacation Seaside. Caribbean Lighthouse Maritime Navigation Seaside Ocean
4k00:11Itapua Lighthouse, Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Beach Tropical Travel. Lighthouse, Salvador, Bahia. Coastal Beach. Caribbean Beach. Vacation Seaside. Caribbean Lighthouse Maritime Navigation Seaside Ocean
Aerial video of Hook Head Lighthouse Co. Wexford Ireland
hd00:10Aerial video of Hook Head Lighthouse Co. Wexford Ireland
Stunning Aerial (Drone) Shot of Montauk Lighthouse in Long Island, New York surrounded by the blue sky, beach, seashore and the American flag
4k00:37Stunning Aerial (Drone) Shot of Montauk Lighthouse in Long Island, New York surrounded by the blue sky, beach, seashore and the American flag
Tsunami : 04/30/2011 Fukushima japan
hd00:19Tsunami : 04/30/2011 Fukushima japan
Aerial flyover shot of historical landmark Point Atkinson Lighthouse by day in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
4k00:25Aerial flyover shot of historical landmark Point Atkinson Lighthouse by day in West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Panning time lapse shot of Yaquina Head Lighthouse by plants against sky - Newport, Oregon
4k00:13Panning time lapse shot of Yaquina Head Lighthouse by plants against sky - Newport, Oregon
Lockdown time lapse shot of Yaquina Head Lighthouse against cloudy sky during sunset - Newport, Oregon
4k00:11Lockdown time lapse shot of Yaquina Head Lighthouse against cloudy sky during sunset - Newport, Oregon
Aerial: Clouds moving over Cape Finisterre Lighthouse on mountain in sea during sunset
4k00:15Aerial: Clouds moving over Cape Finisterre Lighthouse on mountain in sea during sunset
Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean cliffs near lighthouse during a beautiful sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.
4k00:39Aerial view of helicopter flying over ocean cliffs near lighthouse during a beautiful sunset in Los Angeles, California. Wide long shot on 4K RED camera.

Related video keywords