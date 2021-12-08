All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Beautiful yellow flower field. Close up. Bright sunny day and blue sky.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594751
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|101.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:17Close up of one honey bee flying around honeysuckle flowers bee collecting nectar pollen on spring sunny day slow motion
hd00:14Agriculture. Farmer in a green field, holding fertile soil in his hands. Farmer checks the fertile soil. Agriculture concept. Farmer and young green plants. Fertile black soil. Farmer in the field
hd00:27Cherry branch with flowers in spring bloom. A beautiful Japanese tree branch with cherry blossoms. A buzzing bee is enjoying the lovely pink scenery. White. Spring Flowers. Cherry. Sakura. Background.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Close-up lockdown shot of bees flying over lavender flowers on field - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:08Close-up shot of bee pollinating on lavender flowers in field during sunny day - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:13Close-up shot of bee pollinating on fresh lavender in field during sunny day - Valensole Provence, France