All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Detail of snow falling over the rock. Big snow flakes close up.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594748
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|91.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:24Tawny owl sitting on tree stump in the dark forest habitat. Beautiful bird sitting on the green lichen branch. Tawny owl with lichen branch. Bird in the forest. Brown bird Tawny owl in the forest.
hd00:14Closeup one male red northern cardinal, Cardinalis, bird sitting closeup perched on oak tree branch during winter snow in Virginia with crest vibrant color
4k00:21Adult Snow monkeys sit around a hot spring onsen in the mountains while snow flakes fall. Japanese Macaques. RED Camera.
4k00:16Baby Japanese Macaque finds food while snow if falling around the the Onsen springs in the Mountains of Nakano. Snow Monkeys. RED Camera.