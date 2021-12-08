 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cloudy and foggy day at the top of the mountain. Little pine growing near rocks. Grass field background.

A

By Angelo Cabral

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594745
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4117.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV26.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.2 MB

Related stock videos

epic horrible wildfire pine trees forest disaster, burning conifer trees
hd00:30epic horrible wildfire pine trees forest disaster, burning conifer trees
morning in a birch forest
hd00:17morning in a birch forest
A funny video of two male wild turkeys chasing each other around a pine tree while a white tail doe and her fawn look on in the background.
hd00:29A funny video of two male wild turkeys chasing each other around a pine tree while a white tail doe and her fawn look on in the background.
morning in the forest. the sun's rays pass through trees
hd00:32morning in the forest. the sun's rays pass through trees
Fire forest. Storming and raging big fire in the forest. Wildfire in the forest is burning moss. Ecological disaster. Fire spreads and burns the ground. Wind strengthens fire. A fierce flame.
hd00:23Fire forest. Storming and raging big fire in the forest. Wildfire in the forest is burning moss. Ecological disaster. Fire spreads and burns the ground. Wind strengthens fire. A fierce flame.
sunset in the mountains
hd00:24sunset in the mountains
coniferous forest in fire, burning tree close up. wildfire, forest fire, wildfires caused by arson. uncontrolled fire on forest land caused by humans that spreads quickly
hd00:19coniferous forest in fire, burning tree close up. wildfire, forest fire, wildfires caused by arson. uncontrolled fire on forest land caused by humans that spreads quickly
forest fire begins aerial view. trees burning in forest fire. wildfire reasons, arson, thunderstorm. green forest with smoke rising, drone video
4k00:19forest fire begins aerial view. trees burning in forest fire. wildfire reasons, arson, thunderstorm. green forest with smoke rising, drone video

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:18LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:22LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:19LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.
4k00:30LONE PINE, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020s - Aerial over a beautiful herd of California elk or mule deer running in fields in the Eastern Sierra Nevada.

Related video keywords