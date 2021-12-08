 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Dark red looping rewinding TV tape overlay. Black backdrop can be removed with "Screen" blending mode.

W

By WatchMe

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594679
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV297.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Glitch noise static television VFX pack. Visual video effects stripes background,tv screen noise glitch effect.Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:12Glitch noise static television VFX pack. Visual video effects stripes background,tv screen noise glitch effect.Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
Real Velvet Cloth Stage silk red Curtain open on green screen. Curtain For theater, opera, show, stage scenes. This opening curtain are shooted on Red Camera - slow motion. Real Cinematic Curtain.
4k00:16Real Velvet Cloth Stage silk red Curtain open on green screen. Curtain For theater, opera, show, stage scenes. This opening curtain are shooted on Red Camera - slow motion. Real Cinematic Curtain.
Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:05Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
Colorful Line Streaks Burst
4k00:20Colorful Line Streaks Burst
Neon Disco ball seamless VJ loop animation for music broadcast TV, night clubs, music videos, LED screens and projectors, glamour and fashion events, jazz, pops, funky and disco party.
hd00:04Neon Disco ball seamless VJ loop animation for music broadcast TV, night clubs, music videos, LED screens and projectors, glamour and fashion events, jazz, pops, funky and disco party.
Red, yellow and blue powder/particles fly after being exploded against black background. Shot with high speed camera, phantom flex 4K. 4K 30fps. Slow Motion.
4k00:23Red, yellow and blue powder/particles fly after being exploded against black background. Shot with high speed camera, phantom flex 4K. 4K 30fps. Slow Motion.
Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
4k00:07Glitch noise static television VFX. Visual video effects stripes background, tv screen noise glitch effect. Video background, transition effect for video editing, intro and logo reveals with sound.
Breaking News 3d virtual tv studio background..Virtual set studio for chroma footage Realize your vision for a professional-looking studio
hd00:16Breaking News 3d virtual tv studio background..Virtual set studio for chroma footage Realize your vision for a professional-looking studio

Related video keywords