All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Seamless looping fast flowing vibrant rainbow waves. Abstract animated background.
W
By WatchMe
- Stock footage ID: 1083594670
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|297.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20Cg animation of color powder explosion on black background. Slow motion movement with acceleration in the beginning. Has alpha matte
4k00:30Abstract holographic gradient rainbow animation. 4K motion graphic. Trendy vibrant texture, fashion textile, neon colour, ambient graphic design, screen saver.
4k00:20Cg animation of color powder explosion on white background. Slow motion movement with acceleration in the beginning. Has alpha matte
4k00:06Multicolor Bright Explosion Vivid Particles. Animated Future Colourful Gradients Macro Shot. Modern VFX Design Abstraction Form. Colored Opening Eye. Firework Display Footage. New Digital AI Wallpaper
4k00:10Cg animation of powder explosion with all primary colors on white background. Slow motion movement with acceleration in the beginning. Has alpha matte.
4k00:10Looped animation. Abstract colorful wavy background in bright rainbow colors. Modern colorful wallpaper. 3d rendering.
4k00:17Colorful 3D Abstract Animated Background. Motion Transparent Multicolored Glass Sphere in Dark Space. Active Move Liquid Colored Bubble. Dynamic Waving Spherical Spectral Color Gradient. Concept Art
Related video keywords
abstract animationabstract backgroundabstract loopabstract motion backgroundanimated backgroundanimationbackgroundbluebrightcheerfulcolorfulflowflowingfluidgradienthappyholographiciridescentliquidliquid chromaticliquid flowinglooploopingmulticoloredorangepinkpositiveprismprismaticpsychedelicpurplerainbowripplesseamless loopingspectrumtrippyvibrantvibrant colorvioletwaves