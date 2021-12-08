 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Autumnal trees on a mountain swaying in the wind and the moon in the daytime

t

By taka1022

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594613
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV3.3 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV165.1 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV32.5 MB

Related stock videos

Fireflies Loop. Lightning bugs flying and glowing on a moonlit night. The grass and trees sway gently framed by a full moon, starry sky, and forest. Seamless loop.
hd00:10Fireflies Loop. Lightning bugs flying and glowing on a moonlit night. The grass and trees sway gently framed by a full moon, starry sky, and forest. Seamless loop.
Full moon night landscape with forest lake.
hd00:30Full moon night landscape with forest lake.
Full moon night landscape with forest lake.
hd00:30Full moon night landscape with forest lake.
Silhouette of monkey climbing on tree trunks and branches slightly swaying in wind against giant full moon on background. Beautiful scene with night activity in tropical forest. Camera stays still.
4k00:24Silhouette of monkey climbing on tree trunks and branches slightly swaying in wind against giant full moon on background. Beautiful scene with night activity in tropical forest. Camera stays still.
Full moon on a tropical night, silhouette palm trees
hd00:17Full moon on a tropical night, silhouette palm trees
Nature full moon night landscape with forest lake.
4k00:28Nature full moon night landscape with forest lake.
Full moon on a tropical night, silhouette palm trees
hd00:09Full moon on a tropical night, silhouette palm trees
Full moon night landscape, seascape with rocky sea shore.
4k00:25Full moon night landscape, seascape with rocky sea shore.

Related video keywords