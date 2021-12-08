 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A person walking on a mountain trail covered with fallen leaves

t

By taka1022

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594604
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV1.9 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV104.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV20.6 MB

Related stock videos

Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
4k00:07Group of cyclists team ride down gravel mountain road in national park or forest. Friends on bikes ride together have fun outdoors. Aerial drone shot of cyclists ride beautiful epic setting landscape
Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
4k00:18Drone is flying along an athletic man pedalling an MTB E-bike up a steep grassy hill. Beautiful view of the mountains at sunrise/sunset with sun flare. Alone in nature, thinking about life.
Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
4k00:15Overhead Aerial Shot of Man in Kayak on Raging River with Rapids
Mountain biker jumping at sunset in super slow motion
hd00:15Mountain biker jumping at sunset in super slow motion
Mountain Expedition Mountaineering Trekking Everest Epic Aerial Of Successful Climber Heading Toward Success Hiking Up To Mountain Top Swiss Alps Vacation Healthy Lifestyle Happiness Achievement
4k00:09Mountain Expedition Mountaineering Trekking Everest Epic Aerial Of Successful Climber Heading Toward Success Hiking Up To Mountain Top Swiss Alps Vacation Healthy Lifestyle Happiness Achievement
Climber helping teammate climb, the man with the backpack reached out a helping hand to his friend. Hiker helping friend while trekking on hill. Tourist man helps someone to climb the mountain.
hd00:13Climber helping teammate climb, the man with the backpack reached out a helping hand to his friend. Hiker helping friend while trekking on hill. Tourist man helps someone to climb the mountain.
Cowboys riding into the golden sunset at dusk with mountain range background, slow motion with strong sun lens flares.
4k00:30Cowboys riding into the golden sunset at dusk with mountain range background, slow motion with strong sun lens flares.
downhill road in mountain landscape professional skater skating longboard fast in first person pov
hd00:08downhill road in mountain landscape professional skater skating longboard fast in first person pov

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Extreme snowboarder carving downhill and spraying snow into camera. Smiling active man snowboarding on groomed ski slope in mountain resort. Cheerful snowboarder turning
4k00:23SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Extreme snowboarder carving downhill and spraying snow into camera. Smiling active man snowboarding on groomed ski slope in mountain resort. Cheerful snowboarder turning
SLOW MOTION TIME WARP, SUN FLARE, CLOSEUP Excited snowboarder jumps over sun in mountain backcountry. Professional freerider does a cool trick in the air on his snowboard while riding down mountain.
4k00:11SLOW MOTION TIME WARP, SUN FLARE, CLOSEUP Excited snowboarder jumps over sun in mountain backcountry. Professional freerider does a cool trick in the air on his snowboard while riding down mountain.
Smiling biracial woman taking photo in forest during hiking in countryside. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
4k00:11Smiling biracial woman taking photo in forest during hiking in countryside. healthy, active lifestyle and outdoor leisure time.
Aerial Forward: Biking on Top of the Mountain of Hauts-Fort France
4k00:23Aerial Forward: Biking on Top of the Mountain of Hauts-Fort France

Related video keywords