All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
cheerful young muslim girl sits at cafe outdoor using smart phone mobile,happy arab woman in hijab uses smartphone at the bar european city center
s
By sebolla74
- Stock footage ID: 1083594556
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|528.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Smiling young woman portrait listening to music inside a cafe in London. Image shot through a window.
4k00:15A young family came to the restaurant and choose dishes from the menu in order to have lunch on the terrace, the waiter advises dessert
hd00:06Young smiling hipster girl talking with friend via video call via laptop computer while sitting in coffee shop. Cheerful female manager having webinar via portable notebook during resting time in cafe
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
4k00:16young arab muslim woman in headscarf hijab using smart phone at home,close up portrait of smiling middle eastern girl holding mobile smartphone indoors in her modern apartment
4k00:19happy smiling girl young woman lying on sofa video call friend using smart phone,female middle eastern mixed race millennial videocall speaks with relative distance communication concept
4k00:25young mixed race woman lying on sofa chatting typing message using smart phone, middle eastern female relaxing at home holding smartphone posting stories on social media internet, girl shopping online
4k00:13diverse race young women sit at the cafe having a funny conversation,caucasian and arab girls sitting at the bar laughing,two different ethnicity females talking outdoors
4k00:14young muslim woman wearing hijab headscarf using smart phone walking in the city center,arab girl holding smartphone mobile texting messaging,online shopping communication,social network concept
4k00:09cheerful muslim young woman sitting at the cafe using smart phone,middle eastern female enjoying browsing on internet with smartphone mobile outdoor
4k00:24Elegant business woman using smart phone mobile by the window indoors,happy young latina businesswoman holding smartphone browsing online checking emails smiling
Related video keywords
apparab personbackgroundbarbrowsing onlinecafechatchattingcitycoffeecommentcommunicationconnectedconnectioncupdevicehappyholding cellphoneinternetmediamiddle eastern girlmobilemuslim femalenetworkoutdoorspersonsendsending smssharing storysitssitting outdoorsmartsmartphonesocialtechnologytesting messagetextusing phoneviewwebwoman smilingyoung