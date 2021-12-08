All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
hand holding smart phone credit card close to christmas presents,female using smartphone mobile purchasing gifts online christmas lights and fireplace background,internet shopping
s
By sebolla74
- Stock footage ID: 1083594553
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|633.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:15Close-up Macro: Person Holding and Using Smartphone, Browsing through Pictures on Social Network Wall. Finger Scrolling Social Media App Feed: Travel, Animals, Food. Mock-up Application Design
4k00:18Unrecognizable Man Hands holding Credit Card and Using SmartPhone by the Burning Fireplace and Festive Presents - Close Up. 4K SLOW MOTION 120FPS. Man with phone key-green screen by cozy fireside.
hd00:13Hand fingers hold phone making video of wedding ceremony screen close-up slow motion. Smart technologies live event social media networks guest using device to record friends couple getting married
4k00:18Unrecognizable Man Hands Using SmartPhone by the Burning Fireplace - Close Up. 4K SLOW MOTION 120FPS. Male hands with cell phone key-green screen by cozy fireside. Searching internet, using app.
4k00:10Man holding smartphone with green screen and touch on screen on Christmas background with gifts. Mobile Phone with Chroma Key. Close up hands.
4k00:22Handheld Camera: Close up of a woman's hand holding a mobile telephone with a vertical green screen in a street cafe chroma key smartphone technology cell phone street touch message display hand
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28Close up pov of Backpacker tourist using a gps navigator on a smartphone in Myanmar, Traveling in Chin state mountain villagers at sunset. Shot on red cinema camera, slow motion hand held.
4k00:25Close up of hands of young African American man tourist walking and taking photo or video with smart phone of mountains in chin state in Myanmar. Shot on Red cinema camera.
4k00:23Close up of hands of young African American man tourist walking and taking photo or video with smart phone of rural village road Myanmar. Shot on Red cinema camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:09medical support,female using smart phone to talk to doctor via video chat application,sick woman has conversation with physician using smartphone online medical app,medic talking to patient video call
4k00:08Hand holding covid-19 green card vaccination passport on smart phone screen,woman sits at the airport departure area checking health certificate and boarding pass
4k00:16business man comfortable at his desk works from home with no pants,businessman in underwear working remote having a video call conference meeting
4k00:09Back view of woman lying on sofa watching smart phone green screen,close up on female hands holding looking at chroma key smartphone display
4k00:11smartphone augmented reality woman on couch browsing travel destinations that slide in the background
4k00:09christmas presents gift internet shopping from home using smart phone,close up on female hand holding smartphone mobile,gifts appear as she touches the screen
4k00:11touching smart phone green screen as christmas presents show up on the table sequense,top view of hand holding smartphone chroma key mobile touch the display and gift boxes appear stop motion
Related video keywords
blankbokehbuycelebrationcellphonechristmaschristmas lightsclientcloseclose upconsumercopy spacecredit carddecorationdevicedisplaye-commercefireplaceflashing lightinggifthandholding mobileholidayhomeinternetmerry christmasnew yearnew year's evenightphonepresentspurchasescreenshopping onlinesmartphonestoretaptechnologytouch screentouching displaytyping codeviewwinterwomanwoolen