All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Paris metro sign at Christmas
L
- Stock footage ID: 1083594454
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|870.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|16.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:21 Aerial drone distant sunset view of Tour Eiffel Tower and Seine River bridge traffic cars driving, Paris city attractions, France
4k00:08night time illumination paris city center triumph arch traffic circle street aerial timelapse panorama 4k france
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17France Paris Aerial Flying above Boulogne-Billancourt and Republique-Point-du-Jour with stadium view 8/18
4k00:18France Paris Aerial v66 Birdseye close up view of Arc de Triomphe to vertical over observation deck 8/18