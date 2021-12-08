 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4k cheerful happy full-fledged family dad mom hugging children have fun playing at summer outdoors together. park picnic near tree daughter sitting on father shoulders mother rolling child on swing 4k

A

By Andrii Drachuk

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594349
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP485.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV32.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.5 MB

Related stock videos

Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
4k00:17Family toasting wine at christmas dinner. Family enjoying christmas dinner together at home, with focus on hands and wine glasses.
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
4k00:13Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Relatives and Friends, Young and Elderly are Eating, Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun.
Happy father and son playing on the beach at sunset
4k00:40Happy father and son playing on the beach at sunset
Baby feet in mother hands. Tiny Newborn Baby's feet on female Heart Shaped hands closeup. Mom and her Child. Happy Family concept. Beautiful conceptual video of Maternity.
4k00:29Baby feet in mother hands. Tiny Newborn Baby's feet on female Heart Shaped hands closeup. Mom and her Child. Happy Family concept. Beautiful conceptual video of Maternity.
Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
4k00:16Happy smiling family holding hands walking through golden field at sunset by the ocean, piggy back ride
Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Family, Friends and Children. People are Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun. Panoramic Camera Shot.
4k00:16Big Family Garden Party Celebration, Gathered Together at the Table Family, Friends and Children. People are Drinking, Passing Dishes, Joking and Having Fun. Panoramic Camera Shot.
Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
4k00:11Happy smiling healthy young looking senior man portrait. Closeup, slow motion 4K UHD.
christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage
4k00:06christmas family hugging arriving for dinner party celebrating festive holiday reunion with friends enjoying season greeting at home 4k footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:09Group of Mixed Race People Having fun, Communicating and Eating at Outdoor Family Dinner. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Happy blond woman is playing with pet dog at home next to a sofa. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
4k00:08Sitting at the Table in the Living Beautiful Young Couple Signs Contract and Buys House, Real Estate Agent Gives Them House Keys. Home is Sunny and Bright. Couple is Happy, Everybody Smiles. 4K UHD.
Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Couple is sitting on the couch at home and watching tv. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Same model in other videos
4k cheerful happy full-fledged family dad mom hugging children have fun playing at summer outdoors together. park picnic near tree daughter sitting on father shoulders mother rolling child on swing 4k
4k00:144k cheerful happy full-fledged family dad mom hugging children have fun playing at summer outdoors together. park picnic near tree daughter sitting on father shoulders mother rolling child on swing 4k

Related video keywords