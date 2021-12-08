All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
elderly man glasses picks up military helmet brushing dust off putting helmet on head in house window. old antique vintage home covered cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594346
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|85.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5.1 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:23Manufacture of Railcar or Carriage, Train Wagon Production, Factory Workers are Welding in Protective Helmets and Glasses, Beautiful Epic Shot, Dolly Out, Slow Motion
4k00:09Handsome african american man wearing virtual reality headset. Augmented Reality. Man touch something using modern 3D vr glasses indoors. Student playing using VR glasses on a sunny day. Shot on 4K
hd00:09Portrait military man in glasses, army helmet and walkie-talkie looking into camera. Face military soldier close up
4k00:05Close-up shot of a man in headphones getting experience in using VR-headset. Augmented reality device creating virtual space for smartphone applications
Same model in other videos
hd00:21Inscription: "Bible" elderly man holding holy book brushing dust off cover. wrinkled hand close up. old antique vintage interior covered dust cobwebs. Faith religion Christianity abandoned church
hd00:14elderly man glasses picks up old stuffs brushing dust off in attic house window. old antique vintage home covered cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling. man looks at old things
hd00:14elderly man in glasses holding brushing dust off cover old book house window. old antique vintage interior covered dust cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling.
hd00:07elderly man with glasses picks up military helmet in dust and putting helmet on head in house window. old antique vintage home covered cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling
hd00:21elderly man with glasses picks up military helmet in dust and putting helmet on head in house window. old antique vintage home covered cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling
hd00:30elderly man glasses read book in attic loft house window. old antique vintage upstairs loft covered dust cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling. silhouette front wooden window
hd00:11Close up elderly man glasses reading book in house window. old antique vintage interior covered with dust cobwebs. Lonely retired pensioner veteran abandoned dwelling. alone serious man deep wrinkles
Related video keywords
65-7070s peopleagealoneammunitionancientantiquebrushingcaucasianconceptdecaydefensedustelderequipmentgermanyglassesgrandfatherheadhelmethelmet warhistoryhomehouseindoorlonelymalemanmemorialmetalmoodynostalgiaofficeroldpastimepeopleportraitprotectionretiredsafetyseniorsoldiersovietsteelussrveteranwarworldworld war 2ww2