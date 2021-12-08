 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Lavender Flowers Bushes Closeup View

f

By foxychka

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594238
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP457.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

SLOW MOTION, DOF, CLOSE UP: Summer sunset illuminates the blooming fields of lavender in French countryside. Picturesque view of the endless aromatic fields of lavender in tranquil part of Provence.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF, CLOSE UP: Summer sunset illuminates the blooming fields of lavender in French countryside. Picturesque view of the endless aromatic fields of lavender in tranquil part of Provence.
Close-up of woman's hand running through lavender field. Stabilized shot SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Girl's hand touching purple lavender flowers. Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe.
hd00:35Close-up of woman's hand running through lavender field. Stabilized shot SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Girl's hand touching purple lavender flowers. Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe.
Beautiful Blooming Lavender Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Lavender Season on Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
hd00:50Beautiful Blooming Lavender Flowers swaying in the wind. Close Up. SLOW MOTION 120 fps. Lavender Season on Plateau du Valensole, Provence, South France, Europe. Calm Cinematic Nature Background.
SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Hand touching purple flowers in beautiful lavender field at golden sunset
4k00:24SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Hand touching purple flowers in beautiful lavender field at golden sunset
Hand of woman tenderly touches the tops of Margaret purple flower field. View of field of large blooming of Margaret flowers. Sun's rays are purple plant. Relax.
4k00:23Hand of woman tenderly touches the tops of Margaret purple flower field. View of field of large blooming of Margaret flowers. Sun's rays are purple plant. Relax.
Slow motion tracking shot of lavender, poppy and wild herbs in a field on the sunset.
hd00:14Slow motion tracking shot of lavender, poppy and wild herbs in a field on the sunset.
Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
4k00:16Honey Bee on fragrant Lavender flower. Honeybee working on Growing Lavender Flowers field closeup. Macro. Slow motion 240 fps. Blooming Violet fragrant lavender flowers on a field, close up. 4K UHD
Close-up Beautiful Blooming Lavender Swaying In The Wind At Sunset. Lavender Purple Aromatic Flowers at Lavender Fields of the French Provence. Nature Background.
hd00:14Close-up Beautiful Blooming Lavender Swaying In The Wind At Sunset. Lavender Purple Aromatic Flowers at Lavender Fields of the French Provence. Nature Background.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:09Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
Aerial shot of lavender field against clear sky, drone ascending forward towards barn on rural landscape during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:10Aerial shot of lavender field against clear sky, drone ascending forward towards barn on rural landscape during sunset - Valensole Provence, France
Tilt up rack focus shot of lavender flowers on field against mountains - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:18Tilt up rack focus shot of lavender flowers on field against mountains - Valensole Provence, France
Close-up shot of bee pollinating on lavender flowers in field during sunny day - Valensole Provence, France
4k00:08Close-up shot of bee pollinating on lavender flowers in field during sunny day - Valensole Provence, France

Related video keywords