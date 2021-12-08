All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Car Wheel Hub with Brake Disc and Brake Pad Exposed during Tyre Change at Garage Workshop with Lug Nuts and Wrench Laying on Ground
p
By pkajak201
- Stock footage ID: 1083594211
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|435.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|20.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Mechanic twists dirty screw hand on wheels delivery vehicle. Worker people makes repairing wrench wheel tire truck close up using man arm tool 4K. Worker hand use hub male tuning lorry tires closeup.
4k00:15Cargo is transported by large truck, large car carries trailer, cross-country driving, slow overtaking, city supply, smooth highway, large-diameter wheels, intercity transportation, carries food
4k00:07Worker people makes repair wrench wheel tire truck closeup using man arm tool 4K. Mechanic replacing screws hand on wheels delivery vehicle. Worker hand use hub for male repairing lorry tires close up
hd00:27gearbox shaft repair,a man unscrews the bolts on the shaft of a two-wheeled tractor with a wrench
Related video keywords
autoautomobileautomotiveaxlebrakebreakcarcar maintenancecar mechanicchangecheckdetaildiscdiskflat tiregaragehubinspectionluglug nutlug wrenchmaintenancemechanicnutpadpartrepairreplacementroadsafetyseasonserviceservice stationshinyshocksummer tiressuspensionsystemtiretire changetooltractiontransporttransportationtyretyre changevehiclewheelwinter tiresworkshop