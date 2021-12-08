All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial hyperlapse video of highway connected to Melbourne CBD in Australia at night
y
By ymgerman
- Stock footage ID: 1083594178
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|961.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|40.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:16Drone Flight Over Urban Junction Overpass At Night Rush Hour Traffic City Panorama Dubai Business District Low Light Uhd Hdr 4k
4k00:10Hyperlapse of Seoul Gangnam District on the night, view from above. Aerial city panorama with a lot of traffic, modern skyscrapers and glittering street lights. 8K ultra high definition footage.
4k00:06Hyperlapse aerial view flying backward of Road highway along to the night cityscape skyline at Singapore.
4k00:12Highway cloverleaf interchange intersection (junction) with ramps, heavy traffic, aerial hyperlapse. A cloverleaf typical two-level, four-way interchange.
4k00:08Rising drone shot reveals spectacular elevated highway and convergence of roads, bridges, viaducts in city at night, transportation and infrastructure development in urban area. 4K hyperlapse
4k00:26Panoramic Skyline Of Metropolitan City Aerial 360 Drone Flight During Dusk Futuristic Technology World Of Tomorrow Drone Low Light 4k
4k00:07Night aerial hyperlapse of tel aviv skyline with urban skyscrapers, beautiful moving clouds, and cars on highway Israel
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:05Istanbul Bosphorus Bridge at Sunset with Car traffic lights and City Skyline, Aerial Hyperlapse Motion Time Lapse slide
Related video keywords
4kaerialaustraliaautoautomobileblurbridgebuildingbusinesscarcbdcitycityscapecommuterdarkdowntowndronelapseflyfreewayhighwayhyperhyperlapseindustriallapselightmelbournemetropolismodernmotionmotorwaynightroadskylineskyscraperstreetsunsettimetimelapsetourismtraffictrailtransitiontransporttravelurbanvictoriaview