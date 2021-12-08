 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A doctor in a protective mask looks at an X-ray against the window. The picture shows a broken arm. Hospital

V

By Volodymyr1971

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594163
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP430.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.5 MB

Related stock videos

Family Medical Doctor Showing Mammography Test Results to a Senior Patient on a Tablet Computer in a Health Clinic. Friendly Assistant Explains Importance of Breast Cancer Prevention Screening.
4k00:09Family Medical Doctor Showing Mammography Test Results to a Senior Patient on a Tablet Computer in a Health Clinic. Friendly Assistant Explains Importance of Breast Cancer Prevention Screening.
Doctor Woman Using Digital Tablet. Close Up
hd00:17Doctor Woman Using Digital Tablet. Close Up
In Control Room Doctor and Radiologist Discuss Diagnosis while Watching Procedure and Monitors Showing Brain Scans Results, In the Background Patient Undergoes MRI or CT Scan Procedure.
4k00:11In Control Room Doctor and Radiologist Discuss Diagnosis while Watching Procedure and Monitors Showing Brain Scans Results, In the Background Patient Undergoes MRI or CT Scan Procedure.
Hospital staff are doing their rounds and a young medical assistant takes a patient's x-ray results to the doctor.
hd00:18Hospital staff are doing their rounds and a young medical assistant takes a patient's x-ray results to the doctor.
Doctor looking at computer screen while patient moving in mri machine
hd00:12Doctor looking at computer screen while patient moving in mri machine
Medical staff are doing their hospital rounds and a young trainee nurse takes a patient's x-ray results to the doctor. In slow motion.
hd00:27Medical staff are doing their hospital rounds and a young trainee nurse takes a patient's x-ray results to the doctor. In slow motion.
Medium shot of a doctors discussing brain damage diagnosis at a digital screen with a 3D image of a brain
4k00:33Medium shot of a doctors discussing brain damage diagnosis at a digital screen with a 3D image of a brain
In Control Room Doctor and Radiologist Discuss Diagnosis while Watching Procedure and Monitors Showing Brain Scans Results, In the Background Patient Undergoes MRI or CT Scan Procedure.
4k00:11In Control Room Doctor and Radiologist Discuss Diagnosis while Watching Procedure and Monitors Showing Brain Scans Results, In the Background Patient Undergoes MRI or CT Scan Procedure.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Top view of unrecognizable male doctor holding tablet and looking at CT scan with axial plane of human brain
4k00:16Top view of unrecognizable male doctor holding tablet and looking at CT scan with axial plane of human brain
PAN of female medical technician in glasses putting headphones on young woman lying on patient table of MRI machine, then performing scan
4k00:14PAN of female medical technician in glasses putting headphones on young woman lying on patient table of MRI machine, then performing scan
Same model in other videos
Farmer stands with his back to the camera and looks towards the green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
4k00:10Farmer stands with his back to the camera and looks towards the green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
Farmer's hand is raised to the side of green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
4k00:05Farmer's hand is raised to the side of green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
Farmer's hand touches the green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
4k00:14Farmer's hand touches the green leaves of wheat. A farmer in a green wheat field checks the harvest. 4K
A portrait of a farmer looking at the camera. The farmer smiles. The farmer shows the fields. Farmer on the background of a wheat field. 4K
4k00:06A portrait of a farmer looking at the camera. The farmer smiles. The farmer shows the fields. Farmer on the background of a wheat field. 4K
A portrait of a farmer looking at the camera. The farmer smiles. Farmer on the background of a wheat field. 4K
4k00:05A portrait of a farmer looking at the camera. The farmer smiles. Farmer on the background of a wheat field. 4K
Portrait of a man in nature. The man looks into the camera. Camping. Nature is in the background. Life style. 4K
4k00:05Portrait of a man in nature. The man looks into the camera. Camping. Nature is in the background. Life style. 4K
A man with gray hair looks at the camera and laughs. Happy man. Life style. In the background nature. 4K
4k00:05A man with gray hair looks at the camera and laughs. Happy man. Life style. In the background nature. 4K
Easter eggs. Happy Easter card. Boy and dad in rabbit ears. Happy easter. Preparing for Easter. 4K
4k00:11Easter eggs. Happy Easter card. Boy and dad in rabbit ears. Happy easter. Preparing for Easter. 4K

Related video keywords