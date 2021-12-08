 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

The scientist transfers a sample from a large test tube to small Eppendorfs in a blue rack using an automatic pipette. Research in the laboratory, close-up.

P

By Prrrettty

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594157
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.8 MB

Related stock videos

In a laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes. Concept: research, biochemistry, nature, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:10In a laboratory, a scientist with a pipette analyzes a colored liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes. Concept: research, biochemistry, nature, pharmaceutical medicine
Microbiology Laboratory: Scientist Works with Petri Dishes with Various Bacteria, Tissue and Blood Samples. Concept of Pharmaceutical Research for Antibiotics, Curing Disease with DNA Enhancing Drugs
4k00:13Microbiology Laboratory: Scientist Works with Petri Dishes with Various Bacteria, Tissue and Blood Samples. Concept of Pharmaceutical Research for Antibiotics, Curing Disease with DNA Enhancing Drugs
Portrait of female scientist with a pipette analyzes a liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:16Portrait of female scientist with a pipette analyzes a liquid to extract the DNA and molecules in the test tubes in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
Medical Laboratory: Team of Microbiology Scientists Wearing Sterile Coveralls, Face Shields and Masks Talk, Use Computer to Analyse Test Tube Blood Samples and Develop Vaccine, Drugs and Antibiotics
4k00:23Medical Laboratory: Team of Microbiology Scientists Wearing Sterile Coveralls, Face Shields and Masks Talk, Use Computer to Analyse Test Tube Blood Samples and Develop Vaccine, Drugs and Antibiotics
Beautiful Female Medical Scientist Wearing Coverall and Face Mask Using Micro Pipette while Working with Petri Dish. Vaccine, Drugs Research and Development Laboratory with Modern Equipment
4k00:19Beautiful Female Medical Scientist Wearing Coverall and Face Mask Using Micro Pipette while Working with Petri Dish. Vaccine, Drugs Research and Development Laboratory with Modern Equipment
The doctors in the PPE protective suit performed a nasal congestion swab from a person to test for the coronavirus covid-19 infection.
4k00:20The doctors in the PPE protective suit performed a nasal congestion swab from a person to test for the coronavirus covid-19 infection.
Close-up of a scientist using microscope in a laboratory. Search for coronavirus vaccine
4k00:10Close-up of a scientist using microscope in a laboratory. Search for coronavirus vaccine
Technician carefully drips the solution from the pipette into glass tubes for DNA analysis.
4k00:13Technician carefully drips the solution from the pipette into glass tubes for DNA analysis.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Portrait of male scientist analyzes a samples to extract the DNA and molecules with microscope in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:17Portrait of male scientist analyzes a samples to extract the DNA and molecules with microscope in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
Portrait of two scientists testing the new medical pills and signing results in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:21Portrait of two scientists testing the new medical pills and signing results in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
Portrait of two scientists testing the new medical pills and signing results in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:21Portrait of two scientists testing the new medical pills and signing results in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
Portrait of smiling male scientist wearing protection glasses satisfied with great results of completed research in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine
4k00:15Portrait of smiling male scientist wearing protection glasses satisfied with great results of completed research in laboratory. Shot in 8K. Concept: research,biochemistry, pharmaceutical medicine

Related video keywords