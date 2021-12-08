 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Candle flickering in the dark. Top view. White round candle burning on the dark background. Slow motion video.

S

By Svietlieishyi Andrii

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594136
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV277.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.7 MB

Related stock videos

Looping. Three red Christmas candles flicker alongside Christmas bells and greenery with white Christmas lights in the soft-focused background. Merry Christmas!
hd00:29Looping. Three red Christmas candles flicker alongside Christmas bells and greenery with white Christmas lights in the soft-focused background. Merry Christmas!
Looping, Single white candle with flickering flame shining into the darkness. Excellent text space!
hd00:32Looping, Single white candle with flickering flame shining into the darkness. Excellent text space!
Loop with four tall white candles shining into the darkness. Great text space!
hd00:34Loop with four tall white candles shining into the darkness. Great text space!
Loop. Single simple white pillar candle with flickering flame and more lights in the soft-focused background. Filmed at 1920x1080p HD widescreen.
hd00:31Loop. Single simple white pillar candle with flickering flame and more lights in the soft-focused background. Filmed at 1920x1080p HD widescreen.
HD Video of a nine-branched menorah (also called a Chanukiah or Hanukiah) burning candles to celebrate Hanukkah against a light blue background with light and dark blue and white yarn balls underneath
hd00:35HD Video of a nine-branched menorah (also called a Chanukiah or Hanukiah) burning candles to celebrate Hanukkah against a light blue background with light and dark blue and white yarn balls underneath
A large red pillar candle shines its candlelight in the darkness with white lights in the soft-focused bokeh background of this seamless video loop. Great for Christmas!
hd00:30A large red pillar candle shines its candlelight in the darkness with white lights in the soft-focused bokeh background of this seamless video loop. Great for Christmas!
Seamless loop. Burning flame atop a white candle with Christmas lights in soft-focused background.
hd00:35Seamless loop. Burning flame atop a white candle with Christmas lights in soft-focused background.
Burning red candle with flickering flame on dark background.
4k00:17Burning red candle with flickering flame on dark background.

Related video keywords