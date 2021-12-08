All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Hand play with Squeeze pink fish Hand Wrist Exercise Antistress Toy. Stress Relief toy isolated on white background. 4k resolution video.
S
- Stock footage ID: 1083594130
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|688.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:20Closeup view video portrait of young happy healthy white kid holding pink or red sparkling transparent slime in hands, playing it happily, squeezing and pulling it.
4k00:11Closeup view 4k video of two kids hands holding pink transparent slime, squeezing and pulling it.
4k00:25Child having fun making purple slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying red slime for pure fun and stress relief. White background
4k00:15Closeup view portrait of cute funny face of white kid playing cheerfully outdoor and looking through pink circle made of transparent slime toy.
4k00:28Child having fun making ping slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying pink slime for pure fun and stress relief. Green screen. Chroma Key
Related video keywords
4k resolutionadultsanti-stressantistressanxietyautismchildclose upcutedecompressionemotionalexercisefidgetfishfunnygiftgirlhandhandballhandsholdingisolatedkidsnervousofficeoverworkedpersonpinkplayplayingpresentpressingpressuresiliconesimulationsoftsqueezesqueezingsquishstress reliefstressed outtop viewtoyunhappyupsetvideowhite backgroundwomanwrist