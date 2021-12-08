 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Hand play with Squeeze pink fish Hand Wrist Exercise Antistress Toy. Stress Relief toy isolated on white background. 4k resolution video.

S

By Svietlieishyi Andrii

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594130
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV688.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV24.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.9 MB

Related stock videos

Closeup view of female hand holding pink transparent slime, squeezing it.
hd00:59Closeup view of female hand holding pink transparent slime, squeezing it.
Closeup view of female hand holding pink slime toy in hand and squeezing it.
hd00:16Closeup view of female hand holding pink slime toy in hand and squeezing it.
Closeup view video portrait of young happy healthy white kid holding pink or red sparkling transparent slime in hands, playing it happily, squeezing and pulling it.
hd00:20Closeup view video portrait of young happy healthy white kid holding pink or red sparkling transparent slime in hands, playing it happily, squeezing and pulling it.
Closeup view 4k video of two kids hands holding pink transparent slime, squeezing and pulling it.
4k00:11Closeup view 4k video of two kids hands holding pink transparent slime, squeezing and pulling it.
Child having fun making purple slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying red slime for pure fun and stress relief. White background
4k00:25Child having fun making purple slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying red slime for pure fun and stress relief. White background
Closeup view portrait of cute funny face of white kid playing cheerfully outdoor and looking through pink circle made of transparent slime toy.
4k00:15Closeup view portrait of cute funny face of white kid playing cheerfully outdoor and looking through pink circle made of transparent slime toy.
Child having fun making ping slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying pink slime for pure fun and stress relief. Green screen. Chroma Key
4k00:28Child having fun making ping slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying pink slime for pure fun and stress relief. Green screen. Chroma Key
Child having fun making ping slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying pink slime for pure fun and stress relief. Green screen. Chroma Key
4k00:09Child having fun making ping slime. Kid playing with hand made toy slime. Funny kid girl. Relax and Satisfaction. Oddly satisfying pink slime for pure fun and stress relief. Green screen. Chroma Key

Related video keywords