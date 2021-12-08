All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close up shot of man hands with watch using mobile phone while working at laptop. Male fingers typing and tapping on smartphone. Texting and scrolling. Slow motion.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594115
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|287.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|23.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:07Person Using Video Conferencing technology in kitchen for video call with colleagues at home and in offices
hd00:26Middle aged businessman in luxury clothing using mobile phone for texting during way to office in financial district in metropolitan city, successful male proud ceo smiling during cellular messaging
4k00:08Big City Businessman Uses Smartphone, Stands on Crowded Street. E-Commerce Visualization of Information Lines Flying from Mobile Phone into Global Digital Network. Top-Down Zoom out Aerial Drone Shot
4k00:12Green Screen and Chroma Key of Tablet Computer. Business Man Holding Mobile PC Close-Up. Greenscreen of Chromakey Mockup with Tracking Markers. Office Worker Shopping at Web Store or Working on Pad
4k00:09Pay by phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet. Male client hand on pos-terminal of female seller or store employee at coffee place or food supermarket closeup
4k00:05Purchase by cell-phone on electronic payment machine or card reader. E-money at cashless wallet of male client at hotel. Pos-terminal in female hand of store worker close-up. Buy table at coffee place
4k00:12close up hands young engineers developing fitness app software using digital tablet computer brainstorming design solution sharing ideas in startup office meeting top view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:12Businessman Walking on Streets of Business District and using Mobile Phone. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:18Thoughtful african american senior man wearing bathrobe using laptop and talking on smartphone. retirement lifestyle, spending time alone at home.
Same model in other videos
4k00:22A middle view of thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion
4k00:17Portrait of a young man putting on a protective mask at outdoor. Concept of health and safety life, virus protection, pandemic. Close up, slow motion.
4k00:16Young businessman with mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome student studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
4k00:18Man's hands typing text on laptop keyboard. Guy using online technology for his work. Close-up, slow motion
4k00:11Portrait of man sits and using the laptop for the remote work at concrete wall background. Freelancer in blue shirt and glasses working in coffeshop.
Related video keywords
appbrowsingbusinessbusinessmancafecellcellphoneclose-upcloseupcommunicationdevicedigitalfingergadgethandholdinghomeinternetlifestylemalemanmediamessagemobilemobile phonenetworkonlinephonereadingscreenscrollingsearchingsendingslow motionsmartsmart phonesmartphonesmssocialtappingtechnologytelephonetextingtouchtouch screentouchscreentypingusingwirelesswireless technology