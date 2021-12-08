 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

A middle view of thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion

A

By Alexey Laputin

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594112
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV320.5 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV30.8 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related stock videos

Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
4k00:08Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
Serious african man asking for help concerned about problem or concentrating mind at work, religious mixed race male student worker sit with eyes closed put hands in prayer praying with hope concept
4k00:06Serious african man asking for help concerned about problem or concentrating mind at work, religious mixed race male student worker sit with eyes closed put hands in prayer praying with hope concept
Science students working in the laboratory with one looking through microscope in college
hd00:12Science students working in the laboratory with one looking through microscope in college
Millennial Latino university student in dorm working on laptop. Hispanic college man doing homework in library or dormitory community space. 4k
4k00:20Millennial Latino university student in dorm working on laptop. Hispanic college man doing homework in library or dormitory community space. 4k
Concentrated mixed race students listening to smart indian female groupmate, explaining educational material. Focused international university friends preparing to college exams together in library.
hd00:16Concentrated mixed race students listening to smart indian female groupmate, explaining educational material. Focused international university friends preparing to college exams together in library.
Tracking shot of student studying at desk in library in college. A high school student writes essay in library. Book shelves in background
hd00:12Tracking shot of student studying at desk in library in college. A high school student writes essay in library. Book shelves in background
Close-up of male hand with chalk underlining formula on chalkboard in class, scientist is busy with science theory. Education and research concept.
4k00:08Close-up of male hand with chalk underlining formula on chalkboard in class, scientist is busy with science theory. Education and research concept.
Focused student studying at desk in library in college. Holding pencil. Bookshelves in background
hd00:14Focused student studying at desk in library in college. Holding pencil. Bookshelves in background
Same model in other videos
Close up of male hands taking notes in notebook. Backlit, close-up, slow motion
4k00:13Close up of male hands taking notes in notebook. Backlit, close-up, slow motion
Close up shot of man hands with watch using mobile phone while working at laptop. Male fingers typing and tapping on smartphone. Texting and scrolling. Slow motion.
4k00:19Close up shot of man hands with watch using mobile phone while working at laptop. Male fingers typing and tapping on smartphone. Texting and scrolling. Slow motion.
Portrait of a young man putting on a protective mask at outdoor. Concept of health and safety life, virus protection, pandemic. Close up, slow motion.
4k00:17Portrait of a young man putting on a protective mask at outdoor. Concept of health and safety life, virus protection, pandemic. Close up, slow motion.
Thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion
4k00:21Thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion
Young businessman with mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome student studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
4k00:16Young businessman with mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome student studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
Man's hands typing text on laptop keyboard. Guy using online technology for his work. Close-up, slow motion
4k00:18Man's hands typing text on laptop keyboard. Guy using online technology for his work. Close-up, slow motion
Portrait of man sits and using the laptop for the remote work at concrete wall background. Freelancer in blue shirt and glasses working in coffeshop.
4k00:11Portrait of man sits and using the laptop for the remote work at concrete wall background. Freelancer in blue shirt and glasses working in coffeshop.
Student with medical mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome man studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
4k00:13Student with medical mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome man studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education

Related video keywords