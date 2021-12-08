All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
A middle view of thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594112
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|320.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|30.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:08Thoughtful serious young african american man student writer sit at home office desk with laptop thinking of inspiration search problem solution ideas lost in thoughts concept dreaming looking away
4k00:06Serious african man asking for help concerned about problem or concentrating mind at work, religious mixed race male student worker sit with eyes closed put hands in prayer praying with hope concept
4k00:20Millennial Latino university student in dorm working on laptop. Hispanic college man doing homework in library or dormitory community space. 4k
hd00:16Concentrated mixed race students listening to smart indian female groupmate, explaining educational material. Focused international university friends preparing to college exams together in library.
hd00:12Tracking shot of student studying at desk in library in college. A high school student writes essay in library. Book shelves in background
4k00:08Close-up of male hand with chalk underlining formula on chalkboard in class, scientist is busy with science theory. Education and research concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Close up shot of man hands with watch using mobile phone while working at laptop. Male fingers typing and tapping on smartphone. Texting and scrolling. Slow motion.
4k00:17Portrait of a young man putting on a protective mask at outdoor. Concept of health and safety life, virus protection, pandemic. Close up, slow motion.
4k00:16Young businessman with mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome student studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
4k00:18Man's hands typing text on laptop keyboard. Guy using online technology for his work. Close-up, slow motion
4k00:11Portrait of man sits and using the laptop for the remote work at concrete wall background. Freelancer in blue shirt and glasses working in coffeshop.
Related video keywords
adultanalysisattractivebeardbusinessbusinessmancafecaucasianclose-upconcentrationcontemplationdarkdepressiondreamingeyeglassfacefrustrationguyhandsomehomeideaindoorinspirationlaptoplonelinesslookinglooking awaymalemanoccupationpensivepersonplanningportraitproblemprofessionalprojectsadnesssearchserioussittingslow motionsolitudesolutionsolvingstudentthinkingthoughtfulworkworried