All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Close up of male hands taking notes in notebook. Backlit, close-up, slow motion
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594109
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|194.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|19.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|3.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10An African American woman in a yellow sweater sits at her computer and writes a note in her notebook. The woman is taking an online training course, watching webinars, working in her home office
4k00:28Graphic designer working on digital graphic tablet, taking digitized pen, drawing. Panning shot.
4k00:09Write in Notebook by Pen in Male Hand. Handwriting Font of Text for Office Work or Training in School. Student Writing on Horizontal Ruler of Paper. Pupil or Client Taking Notes on Business Education
hd00:07Close up, over the shoulder shot of a business man holding a pen, thinking and making notes in notebook during business meeting or conference or training.
4k00:23A beautiful kindness young Asian nurse walking around and teaching seniors male and female to using computer in classroom. Teacher take care of older men and women to learn about modern technology.
Same model in other videos
4k00:19Close up shot of man hands with watch using mobile phone while working at laptop. Male fingers typing and tapping on smartphone. Texting and scrolling. Slow motion.
4k00:22A middle view of thoughtful serious man in eyeglass sit with laptop thinking of solution at cafe. Slow motion
4k00:17Portrait of a young man putting on a protective mask at outdoor. Concept of health and safety life, virus protection, pandemic. Close up, slow motion.
4k00:16Young businessman with mask using laptop and sitting it coffee shop. Handsome student studying on computer wearing protective mask. Distance education
4k00:18Man's hands typing text on laptop keyboard. Guy using online technology for his work. Close-up, slow motion
4k00:11Portrait of man sits and using the laptop for the remote work at concrete wall background. Freelancer in blue shirt and glasses working in coffeshop.
Related video keywords
adultbusinessbusinessmanclose upclose-upcloseupconceptconfidencecontractcopybookdeskdiarydocumenteducationfreelancerhandhandwritinghomehomeworkideaindoorsinkjoblearninglettermalemanmessagenotenotebooknotepadofficepaperpaperworkpenpencilplannerprojectsignaturesigningslow motionstrategystudentstudytakingtasktextworkworkspacewriting