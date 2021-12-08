 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Christmas Holidays Portrait of two happy guys in santa hats. The guys are playing a real game. Christmas. 4K

V

By Volodymyr1971

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594097
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4122.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

Related stock videos

Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
4k00:09Surprised Reaction of Santa Claus Reading Wishes Letter using lantern lights, Checking Gift List of Kids Dreams Closeup Indoors. Festive Magic, Christmas Spirit, Traditional Preparing Before New Years Eve, Holidays Season
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
POV of attractive guy talking online holding camera making video call at New Year night, young man is congratulating family. People and communication concept.
4k00:15POV of attractive guy talking online holding camera making video call at New Year night, young man is congratulating family. People and communication concept.
Slow motion portrait of modern Santa Claus dancing in decorated apartment near Christmas tree with balls and lighs. Celebrations and joyful people concept.
4k00:13Slow motion portrait of modern Santa Claus dancing in decorated apartment near Christmas tree with balls and lighs. Celebrations and joyful people concept.
Close up African mom and daughter faces view through heart shape joined fingers, vloggers share love congratulate subscribers Merry Christmas. New Year celebration, happy holidays, best wishes concept
4k00:06Close up African mom and daughter faces view through heart shape joined fingers, vloggers share love congratulate subscribers Merry Christmas. New Year celebration, happy holidays, best wishes concept
Happy young woman holding many beautiful Christmas gift boxes on background of xmas lights at cozy dark room. Cheerful lady drops box with gift, tries to catch and looks at camera enthusiastically.
hd00:11Happy young woman holding many beautiful Christmas gift boxes on background of xmas lights at cozy dark room. Cheerful lady drops box with gift, tries to catch and looks at camera enthusiastically.
Portrait of a romantic couple opening a present gift box in the evening. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of holidays, romance, surprise, e-commerce, online shopping.
4k00:18Portrait of a romantic couple opening a present gift box in the evening. Shot with RED camera in 8K. Concept of holidays, romance, surprise, e-commerce, online shopping.
Two well dressed adorable young kids are smiling and receiving their Christmas present in a decorated house. Happy and elated cute girl and boy accepting the gift box from parents
4k00:16Two well dressed adorable young kids are smiling and receiving their Christmas present in a decorated house. Happy and elated cute girl and boy accepting the gift box from parents

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Friend taking video of Beautiful woman blowing glitter at glamorous party having fun with sexy fashion friends for social media
4k00:13Friend taking video of Beautiful woman blowing glitter at glamorous party having fun with sexy fashion friends for social media
Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
4k00:10Happy 30s Woman Closeup. Portrait Of Confident And Attractive Young One Woman Smiling Carefree Having Fun Blowing Looking At Camera. Joy Girl Enjoying Holidays Merry Christmas in Colorful Light Neon
Portrait of African American family sitting outside home
4k00:05Portrait of African American family sitting outside home
Happy diverse female friends in santa hats making christmas video call, blowing kisses and smiling. christmas, festivity and communication technology.
4k00:18Happy diverse female friends in santa hats making christmas video call, blowing kisses and smiling. christmas, festivity and communication technology.
Same model in other videos
Christmas Holidays. Portraits of two guys are having fun. Emotions. in a New Year's hat. Present. Christmas. 4K
4k00:06Christmas Holidays. Portraits of two guys are having fun. Emotions. in a New Year's hat. Present. Christmas. 4K
Portrait of a happy boy wearing a Santa hat with sparklers. Christmas or New Year. 4K
4k00:08Portrait of a happy boy wearing a Santa hat with sparklers. Christmas or New Year. 4K
Happy boy in Santa hat plays the piano. The boy sings and dances. Christmas or New Year. 4K
4k00:12Happy boy in Santa hat plays the piano. The boy sings and dances. Christmas or New Year. 4K
A boy sits on the road with a dog. The boy looks ahead of the road. Boy and pet. Dog
4k00:06A boy sits on the road with a dog. The boy looks ahead of the road. Boy and pet. Dog
Portrait of a boy wearing a Santa hat. Boy opens the box. Present. The emotion of surprise and happiness. Christmas. 4K
4k00:08Portrait of a boy wearing a Santa hat. Boy opens the box. Present. The emotion of surprise and happiness. Christmas. 4K
Happy boy in Santa hat plays the piano. The boy sings and dances. 4K
4k00:13Happy boy in Santa hat plays the piano. The boy sings and dances. 4K
Christmas Holidays Two guys are sitting on the couch holding gifts in their hands. in santa hat. Christmas. Happiness
4k00:05Christmas Holidays Two guys are sitting on the couch holding gifts in their hands. in santa hat. Christmas. Happiness
Christmas Holidays Portrait of two happy guys in santa hats. The guys are playing a real game. Lotto. Close-up. Christmas. Present
4k00:16Christmas Holidays Portrait of two happy guys in santa hats. The guys are playing a real game. Lotto. Close-up. Christmas. Present

Related video keywords