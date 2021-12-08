All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
work in the apiary. checking the bee colony.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594046
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|441 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|62.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:09JARDIN LES PASSAGERS, PARIS, FRNACE-MAY 29, 2021: The bees in the park are hard at work on the blooming flowers.
4k00:13VERBIV, UKRAINE - AUG 07, 2019: people, children pose near a wooden relaxing house in which bee therapy is carried out. nearby bees fly, and fly into the colored holes around a lot of hives
hd00:07A frame with bees and honey next to a hemp. Bees crawl on a frame against a background of green grass.
hd00:09A frame with bees and honey next to a hemp. Bees crawl on a frame against a background of green grass.
hd00:08Satu Mare \ Romania - 06 07 2021: A beekeeper checking the bee hives. Backyard beekeeping a popular hobby in the Balkans.