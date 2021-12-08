 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

hand of a construction worker cutting granite using a cutting grinder

A

By Andri wahyudi

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594040
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4110.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV7.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.6 MB

Related stock videos

Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
hd00:27Man works circular saw. Sparks fly from hot metal. Man hard worked over the steel. Close-up slow motion shot in garage
Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
4k00:26Silhouette of engineers looks at the construction of high-voltage power. Teams engineer looking discussing plan. Two engineer standing on field with electricity towers at sunset.
Man is craft working at a work bench with power tools in slowmotion during sunset with beautiful lens flare. 1920x1080
hd00:27Man is craft working at a work bench with power tools in slowmotion during sunset with beautiful lens flare. 1920x1080
Hand touches the young master of plywood on the wall
hd00:23Hand touches the young master of plywood on the wall
Close up man worker using hammer to nail wood plank for build diy wood furniture in workshop
hd00:15Close up man worker using hammer to nail wood plank for build diy wood furniture in workshop
Workers shake hands on an oilfield. People meet near working oil derricks, shaking hands.
4k00:15Workers shake hands on an oilfield. People meet near working oil derricks, shaking hands.
group of factory workers wear protective face mask meeting in industrial factory protect for pollution and coronavirus pandemic or covid 19 outbreak
4k00:14group of factory workers wear protective face mask meeting in industrial factory protect for pollution and coronavirus pandemic or covid 19 outbreak
Carpenter planed wood, workplace. Slow motion
hd00:18Carpenter planed wood, workplace. Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Construction worker grinding metal and making sparks, closeup
4k00:30Construction worker grinding metal and making sparks, closeup

Related video keywords