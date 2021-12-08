 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

teen girl playing and eating snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature

s

By s_oleg

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594022
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV46.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
hd00:30SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
Blowing Snow. Beauty Joyful Teenage Model Girl having fun in winter park. Beautiful girl blowing snow and spinning outdoors. Enjoying nature. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Slowmo
hd00:25Blowing Snow. Beauty Joyful Teenage Model Girl having fun in winter park. Beautiful girl blowing snow and spinning outdoors. Enjoying nature. Slow motion video footage 240 fps. Slowmo
Sad teenage girl looks out window
hd00:19Sad teenage girl looks out window
SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
hd00:21SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
hd00:37SLOW MOTION: Young woman making snow angels
Happy carefree African American father and daughter blowing snow in slow motion laughing jumping and hugging. Relaxed man and girl having fun on winter resort. Family leisure and joy
4k00:12Happy carefree African American father and daughter blowing snow in slow motion laughing jumping and hugging. Relaxed man and girl having fun on winter resort. Family leisure and joy
Sunny Winter Joyful Girl running in winter park. Snow. Happiness. Young Couple outdoors. Laughing People having fun in winter park. Slow motion video footage 240fps. Slowmo.
hd00:27Sunny Winter Joyful Girl running in winter park. Snow. Happiness. Young Couple outdoors. Laughing People having fun in winter park. Slow motion video footage 240fps. Slowmo.
Beautiful Multi-Ethnic Teen Blows Handful Of Snow At Camera And Smiles (Slow Motion)
hd00:20Beautiful Multi-Ethnic Teen Blows Handful Of Snow At Camera And Smiles (Slow Motion)
Same model in other videos
child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:14child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:12child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:05child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:19child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
teen boy and girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:13teen boy and girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:13child girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
child girl playing with snow in the winter forest, then she will prick herself with a branch and be disappointed, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:06child girl playing with snow in the winter forest, then she will prick herself with a branch and be disappointed, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
teen boy and girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature
4k00:11teen boy and girl playing with snow in a winter forest, bright snowy fir trees, beautiful nature

Related video keywords