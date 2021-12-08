All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Delicious breakfast with egg Benedict. The poached egg is spreading. Breakfast plate. Eggs benedicts on toast, salmon and spinach close-up.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083594016
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|34.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:08Turkish breakfast foods at the breakfast table,breakfast table ready. turkish breakfast table,
4k00:13Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
4k00:16Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
4k00:10Glowing neon line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10White line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation