 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Delicious breakfast with egg Benedict. The poached egg is spreading. Breakfast plate. Eggs benedicts on toast, salmon and spinach close-up.

M

By Maria Maarbes

  • Stock footage ID: 1083594016
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.9 MB

Related stock videos

Irish traditional breakfast
hd00:10Irish traditional breakfast
Turkish breakfast foods at the breakfast table,breakfast table ready. turkish breakfast table,
hd00:08Turkish breakfast foods at the breakfast table,breakfast table ready. turkish breakfast table,
menu icon design, video animation
hd00:06menu icon design, video animation
Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
4k00:13Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
4k00:16Cooking of sandwich or bruschetta with red beans and fried egg on toasted bread. Decorate with basil leaf. Delicious English breakfast in home kitchen. Close-up.
Glowing neon line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10Glowing neon line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
White line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
4k00:10White line Scrambled eggs icon isolated on black background. Home cooked food, fried egg, healthy breakfast, omelet icon. 4K Video motion graphic animation
Traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, black pan with fried eggs and bacon, taking sausage using fork, orange juice. American pub or cafe, fast food.
4k00:08Traditional full English breakfast close-up. National British cuisine, black pan with fried eggs and bacon, taking sausage using fork, orange juice. American pub or cafe, fast food.

Related video keywords