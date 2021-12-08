All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
bees carry honey to the hive. the bees return to the hive and crawl. macro video filming.
A
- Stock footage ID: 1083594013
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|189.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|25.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:11Dead bee on ground. Bees are flying insects closely related to wasps and ants, known for their role in pollination and, in the case of the best-known bee species. footage
4k00:16Cautious young man apiarist removing a honeycomb with bees for examination. Experienced beekeeper. Apiculture business. Nature production.
4k00:24Flying honey bee loop animation green screen, It determinedly flies straight to its target in an endless loop
Related video keywords
agricultureanimalapicultureapisbackgroundbeebeehivebeehive beesbeekeepingbeesboxbrownbuzzingcloseupcolonycontainercooperationdetaildifferentecologyfarmflyfoodgreenhivehomehoneyhoney beehoneybeehoneycombhouseinsectnaturenectarplantpollenpollinateprotectionprotectiverowspringswarmunitywaxwhitewillowwoodenworking