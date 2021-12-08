All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Christmas. Christmas card. 2022 is the year of the Tiger. Symbol of the year of the tiger according to the Chinese lunar calendar. Banner. Copy space
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083593917
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|50.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:15Beautiful colourful Fireworks Shiny Display at Night Loop Background. For 4th of July, festival, Anniversary, Celebration, Party, New Year, Happy Birthday, Wedding, Confetti, Diwali, Christmas.
4k00:30Christmas background. The new year 2021, 2022. Festive background. Gold Christmas balls, gifts and Golden stars moving in space. Looped 4K 3D animation.
4k00:20New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Background. Frozen of Christmas tree branches with gold and white snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation. More in my collections.
4k00:30New year and Christmas 2021, 2022. Mobile gold inscription MERRY CHRISTMAS on the background of blue Christmas tree branches with gold and frozen snowflakes. 4K 3D loop animation
4k00:26Funny crazy Santa Claus and deers are dancing in the Christmas winter forest. The concept of Christmas and New Year. Seamless Loop.