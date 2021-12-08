All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Christmas background with Christmas tree. Christmas card. Christmas background with golden ball.
V
- Stock footage ID: 1083593734
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|173.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Merry christmas and happy new year, 3d rendering, Snowman, Deer, santa claus Dancing, Animation Loop composition 3d mapping cartoon, Included in the end of the clip with Alpha matte.
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining gold particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. Popular, modern, christmas, new year, holliday, wedding background, 2022, 2021. loop video animation
4k00:31Glowing fireworks show. Fireworks with particles and sparks in the black night sky. Real Shot of fireworks background. Shining fireworks with bokeh. New year's eve firework celebration.
4k00:084K Golden particles and sparkles. Christmas gold glitters. Bokeh lights. 3D glowing dust trail. Logo revealer. Intro animation. Isolated on black.
hd00:12Golden abstract motion background shining gold particles in slow motion. Universe gold dust with stars on black background. Motion graphics abstract of particles. VJ Seamless loop 4K.
4k00:30Abstract motion background shining silver particles. Shimmering Glittering Particles With Bokeh. New year and Christmas 2021, 2022 background. Seamless 4K loop video
4k00:15Beautiful colourful Fireworks Shiny Display at Night Loop Background. For 4th of July, festival, Anniversary, Celebration, Party, New Year, Happy Birthday, Wedding, Confetti, Diwali, Christmas.