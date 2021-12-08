 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Christmas stollen on wooden background. Bokeh. Traditional Christmas German dessert. Cinnamon tea

V

By Volodymyr1971

  • Stock footage ID: 1083593389
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP469.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV12.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.5 MB

Related stock videos

Christmas stollen on wooden background. Stollen Christmas cake on a dark background. Traditional German Christmas handmade stollen. Christmas
4k00:08Christmas stollen on wooden background. Stollen Christmas cake on a dark background. Traditional German Christmas handmade stollen. Christmas
Christmas stollen on wooden white background. Traditional christmas german dessert . 4K
4k00:05Christmas stollen on wooden white background. Traditional christmas german dessert . 4K
Traditional Christmas German dessert. branches barely and christmas decor
4k00:07Traditional Christmas German dessert. branches barely and christmas decor
Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy. Grapes and cheese. View from above.
hd00:07Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy. Grapes and cheese. View from above.
Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy. The coffee is poured. View from above.
hd00:17Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy. The coffee is poured. View from above.
Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy
hd00:18Italian Easter slicing. Easter. easter italy

Related video keywords