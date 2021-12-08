 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

San Diego Downtown Skyline Sunset to Night Holygrail L Time Lapse California USA

l

By lovemushroom

  • Stock footage ID: 1083593308
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2304MOV3.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV66.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.1 MB

Related stock videos

Cityscape skyline. Aerial view of sunset skyline Sao Paulo city, Brazil. Sunset scene. City landscape. Business city. Business travel. Colorful sunset. Colored sky. Dusk skyline. Sunset city skyline.
4k00:19Cityscape skyline. Aerial view of sunset skyline Sao Paulo city, Brazil. Sunset scene. City landscape. Business city. Business travel. Colorful sunset. Colored sky. Dusk skyline. Sunset city skyline.
4K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
4k00:044K.Time lapse Tram fast speed at night at hong kong city china
Connected San Francisco skyline. Financial District at dusk. Aerial view. California, United States. Futuristic network. Technology. Shot from helicopter.
4k00:12Connected San Francisco skyline. Financial District at dusk. Aerial view. California, United States. Futuristic network. Technology. Shot from helicopter.
Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
Dubai Downtown skyline day to night transition timelapse with towers paniramic view from the top in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Traditional and modern buildings. Traffic on circle road and fountains
4k00:18Dubai Downtown skyline day to night transition timelapse with towers paniramic view from the top in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Traditional and modern buildings. Traffic on circle road and fountains
Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
4k00:09Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
Miami downtown timelapse hyperlapse. Beautiful aerial shot of Miami city. Drone flying over a city night lights Miami in 4K
4k00:05Miami downtown timelapse hyperlapse. Beautiful aerial shot of Miami city. Drone flying over a city night lights Miami in 4K
AERIAL NO VISIBLE TRADEMARKS: Flying above illuminated NYC skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan with deleted and blurred logos on summer evening. Copyright-free New York City skyline shining at night
4k00:27AERIAL NO VISIBLE TRADEMARKS: Flying above illuminated NYC skyscrapers in Midtown Manhattan with deleted and blurred logos on summer evening. Copyright-free New York City skyline shining at night

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Forward Flight through Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline New Skyscrapers Urban Canyon in Sunset or Sunrise Light, Aerial Dolly in Establishing Drone Shot
4k00:14Forward Flight through Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline New Skyscrapers Urban Canyon in Sunset or Sunrise Light, Aerial Dolly in Establishing Drone Shot
New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Midtown and Lower Manhattan at night, from 8th Ave by Times Square
4k00:23New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Midtown and Lower Manhattan at night, from 8th Ave by Times Square
Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
4k00:15Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter
Stunning City View of Futuristic Skyline at Night, Skyscrapers in Asian Indonesian Capital Jakarta with flashing lights and Car Traffic Flow on Main road, Aerial Hyperlapse Time Lapse, Drone View
4k00:16Stunning City View of Futuristic Skyline at Night, Skyscrapers in Asian Indonesian Capital Jakarta with flashing lights and Car Traffic Flow on Main road, Aerial Hyperlapse Time Lapse, Drone View

Related video keywords