All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
San Diego Downtown Skyline Sunset to Night Holygrail L Time Lapse California USA
l
By lovemushroom
- Stock footage ID: 1083593308
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|3.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|66.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Cityscape skyline. Aerial view of sunset skyline Sao Paulo city, Brazil. Sunset scene. City landscape. Business city. Business travel. Colorful sunset. Colored sky. Dusk skyline. Sunset city skyline.
4k00:12Connected San Francisco skyline. Financial District at dusk. Aerial view. California, United States. Futuristic network. Technology. Shot from helicopter.
4k00:17Aerial view of the Statue of Liberty at dusk. Manhattan and New Jersey skyline. New York City, United States. Shot from a helicopter.
4k00:18Dubai Downtown skyline day to night transition timelapse with towers paniramic view from the top in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Traditional and modern buildings. Traffic on circle road and fountains
4k00:09Business and finance concept, moody time lapse view looking up at modern office building architecture in the Toronto financial district, Ontario, Canada.
4k00:05Miami downtown timelapse hyperlapse. Beautiful aerial shot of Miami city. Drone flying over a city night lights Miami in 4K
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Forward Flight through Frankfurt am Main, Germany Skyline New Skyscrapers Urban Canyon in Sunset or Sunrise Light, Aerial Dolly in Establishing Drone Shot
4k00:23New York City Circa-2015, aerial view of Midtown and Lower Manhattan at night, from 8th Ave by Times Square
4k00:15Aerial view of the East River and Roosevelt Island, New York City, dark sunset lighting with Futuristic network and technology. Wide shot on 4k RED camera on helicopter