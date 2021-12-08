 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Yosemite Upper Yosemite Fall Closeup Sierra Nevada Mts California USA

l

By lovemushroom

  • Stock footage ID: 1083593287
Video clip length: 00:50FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV211.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV41.7 MB

Related stock videos

Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
hd00:21Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Waterfall Lower and Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California
hd00:12Waterfall Lower and Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California
Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
hd00:27Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, California, USA
Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park
4k00:22Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park
A young woman in Sentinel Dome looking at Upper Yosemite Fall, Yosemite National Park. United States
hd00:14A young woman in Sentinel Dome looking at Upper Yosemite Fall, Yosemite National Park. United States
Upper Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, CA
hd00:14Upper Yosemite Falls, Yosemite National Park, CA
Aerial drone shot of a beautiful Autumn day in Mammoth Lakes, California in the Easter Sierra Nevada mountain range overlooking Upper and Lower Twin Lakes in a natural setting of tranquil wilderness.
hd00:22Aerial drone shot of a beautiful Autumn day in Mammoth Lakes, California in the Easter Sierra Nevada mountain range overlooking Upper and Lower Twin Lakes in a natural setting of tranquil wilderness.
Twin Lakes in Mammoth Lakes California Aerial Drone Footage flying from Upper Twin Lake to Lower Twin Lake
hd00:47Twin Lakes in Mammoth Lakes California Aerial Drone Footage flying from Upper Twin Lake to Lower Twin Lake

Related video keywords