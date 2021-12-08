All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Draconids Meteor Shower 24mm West Sky Joshua Tree National Park California USA
l
By lovemushroom
- Stock footage ID: 1083593254
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.5 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
astronomyastrophotographybackgroundcaliforniacelestialconstellationcosmicdeepdesertdraconiddraconidsepiceveningfallinggalaxygazingjoshua treelandscapelapsemeteormeteor showermilkymilky waymilkywaymojavenational parknaturenightoutdoorplanetscenicscienceseasonshotskyspacestarsummertelescopetimetime lapsetimelapsetwinkleuniverseviewway