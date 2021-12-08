 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Yosemite Valley View Duck Landing on Merced River Sierra Nevada Mts California USA

l

By lovemushroom

  • Stock footage ID: 1083593224
Video clip length: 00:35FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV3.7 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV121.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24 MB

Related stock videos

Yosemite LM98 Valley View El Capitan
hd00:25Yosemite LM98 Valley View El Capitan
Yosemite valley with El Capitan, Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome from Tunnel View, Yosemite, California, USA
hd00:12Yosemite valley with El Capitan, Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome from Tunnel View, Yosemite, California, USA
A view of Yosemite Valley is a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park in the western Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. The valley is surrounded by Half Dome and El Capitan.
4k00:20A view of Yosemite Valley is a glacial valley in Yosemite National Park in the western Sierra Nevada mountains of Northern California. The valley is surrounded by Half Dome and El Capitan.
Yosemite valley with El Capitan, Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome from Tunnel View, Yosemite, California, USA
hd00:21Yosemite valley with El Capitan, Bridalveil Fall and Half Dome from Tunnel View, Yosemite, California, USA
Yosemite National Park / Aerial Shots in 4k HQ ProRes
4k00:10Yosemite National Park / Aerial Shots in 4k HQ ProRes
Time Lapse - Grey Clouds Moving Over Yosemite National Park Valley, California USA
4k00:10Time Lapse - Grey Clouds Moving Over Yosemite National Park Valley, California USA
Waterfall Lower and Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California
hd00:12Waterfall Lower and Upper Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, California
The Merced river in Yosemite Valley with raging whitewater rapids is a favorite of rafters.
hd00:20The Merced river in Yosemite Valley with raging whitewater rapids is a favorite of rafters.

Related video keywords