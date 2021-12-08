All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Little boy exploring wildlife and looking at a spider in the web outdoors on a summer sunny day. Creative. Close up of an insect and the blurred boy face behind the web.
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083592966
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|203.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13A little boy looks at a spider on a sunny day . Creative. A child in a cap looks at an insect that sits on a spider's web and opens its mouth.
4k00:06A little girl in blue dress goes to mom and a baby boy in striped shorts is walking like a spider to his mom.
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MAY 11 2020: Little boy with spider-man makeup polishes wooden block with mother taking park in carpentry workshop at trade mall on May 11 in Kazan
Same model in other videos
hd00:20Close up of blurred pink flower and a smiling boy face on blue sky background. Creative. Summer day and a boy child watching the wild world nature.
hd00:13A little boy looks at a spider on a sunny day . Creative. A child in a cap looks at an insect that sits on a spider's web and opens its mouth.
hd00:30A boy in the field. Creative. A little boy in summer clothes and a cap who stands in a field with tall grass and collects daisies.
hd00:21Bouquet of daisies . Creative. A boy in his hand with daisies who is standing and sorting flower petals in a field that is visible from behind with tall grass .
Related video keywords
adventureadvertisingattractiveazurebeautifulblondblueboycameracharismaticchildhoodconcentrationcuteemotionseuropeanfantasyfunfunnygameshappyheadholidaysimaginaryimaginationjoyjoyfulkidslearningleisurelifestylelittlemennatureoperatoroutdooroutdoorsphotographphotographingphotographypistolplayfulplayspleasurepolo shirtportraitschoolboyseashorespidertourism