 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

redhead young woman eating fruit while watching tv

S

By Sabit Basman

  • Stock footage ID: 1083592459
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV67.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV13 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.6 MB

Related stock videos

A woman watches a film on her smart phone whilst traveling on the New York subway
hd00:21A woman watches a film on her smart phone whilst traveling on the New York subway
Smiling girl is listening to music through headphones and using smartphone relaxing on sofa at home. Gadgets, youth and leisure concept.
4k00:07Smiling girl is listening to music through headphones and using smartphone relaxing on sofa at home. Gadgets, youth and leisure concept.
Montage of diverse group of Adults using social media on smart phone
4k00:06Montage of diverse group of Adults using social media on smart phone
Portrait of redhead lady welcoming person on phone during online video chat on background of city street. Vertical orientation video of young woman communicating through video chat using cellphone.
hd00:22Portrait of redhead lady welcoming person on phone during online video chat on background of city street. Vertical orientation video of young woman communicating through video chat using cellphone.
Happy redhead young woman is using cell phone sitting by the big window. Smiling relaxed business lady typing message on cellphone. Cheerful happy girl listens to music with headphones, slow motion.
hd00:08Happy redhead young woman is using cell phone sitting by the big window. Smiling relaxed business lady typing message on cellphone. Cheerful happy girl listens to music with headphones, slow motion.
Young woman having video chat using smartphone couple in long distance relationship dating online blowing kiss sharing real moment
4k00:17Young woman having video chat using smartphone couple in long distance relationship dating online blowing kiss sharing real moment
Laughing man using laptop computer at home. African guy laughing at living room. Redhead woman standing behind male person. Diverse family concept
4k00:17Laughing man using laptop computer at home. African guy laughing at living room. Redhead woman standing behind male person. Diverse family concept
A woman watches a film on her smart phone whilst traveling on the New York subway
hd00:10A woman watches a film on her smart phone whilst traveling on the New York subway

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to attractive redhead girlfriend outdoors by the ocean at sunset
4k00:16Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to attractive redhead girlfriend outdoors by the ocean at sunset
Beauty woman lying in bubble bath having video chat using smartphone webcam chatting to friend at home
4k00:23Beauty woman lying in bubble bath having video chat using smartphone webcam chatting to friend at home
Concept of virtual reality. Beautiful young happy red haired woman using VR headset floating under water slow motion.
4k00:21Concept of virtual reality. Beautiful young happy red haired woman using VR headset floating under water slow motion.
Sexy Redhead Woman using smartphone lying in bathtub enjoying bubble bath browsing social media inspirational travel photos mindfulness
4k00:08Sexy Redhead Woman using smartphone lying in bathtub enjoying bubble bath browsing social media inspirational travel photos mindfulness
Same model in other videos
alone woman napping at home watching tv at night
4k00:07alone woman napping at home watching tv at night
Woman changing channels with remote while watching something on tv
4k00:13Woman changing channels with remote while watching something on tv
Woman changing channels with remote while watching something on tv
4k00:12Woman changing channels with remote while watching something on tv

Related video keywords