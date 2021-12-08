 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Young woman with long hair and eyes changing channels with a remote while watching something on tv

S

By Sabit Basman

  • Stock footage ID: 1083592432
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV79.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
4k00:08Close up of Woman’s Face, Girl opening her Beautiful blue azzure Eyes, Attractive Ginger. Natural Beauty with Freckles. Gorgeous woman with long Eyelashes and Attractive Appearance. Slow motion.
Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
4k00:23Four happy millennial women distance friends chatting making group video call. Smiling young girls talking and laughing looking at web cam during virtual online meeting. Computer screen collage view
Young woman having video call via tablet talking to mom. friends, facetime, online, internet, long distance communication, chatting concept. skype chatting with grandmother
hd00:07Young woman having video call via tablet talking to mom. friends, facetime, online, internet, long distance communication, chatting concept. skype chatting with grandmother
A young beautiful woman is sitting on a chair and writing down or taking down notes while attending an online video class or office meeting on a laptop in an interior house. Work from home concept
4k00:20A young beautiful woman is sitting on a chair and writing down or taking down notes while attending an online video class or office meeting on a laptop in an interior house. Work from home concept
Hand of Asian girl using texting mobile phone or chat. Close up of woman hand
4k00:09Hand of Asian girl using texting mobile phone or chat. Close up of woman hand
GREEN SCREEN Over the shoulder shot of young Caucasian female with long black hair using mobile phone with chroma key. 4K UHD 60 FPS
4k00:07GREEN SCREEN Over the shoulder shot of young Caucasian female with long black hair using mobile phone with chroma key. 4K UHD 60 FPS
Attractive young woman using digital tablet computer touchscreen ipad
hd00:27Attractive young woman using digital tablet computer touchscreen ipad
Two young family couples talking video calling from home. Happy distance friends chatting online in virtual app by web camera enjoying lifestyle communication. Computer screen group chat collage view
4k00:19Two young family couples talking video calling from home. Happy distance friends chatting online in virtual app by web camera enjoying lifestyle communication. Computer screen group chat collage view

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to girlfriend lying in bed at home
4k00:26Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to girlfriend lying in bed at home
Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to girlfriend at sunset
4k00:15Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to girlfriend at sunset
close up Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to friend outdoors by the sea
4k00:18close up Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to friend outdoors by the sea
Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to attractive redhead girlfriend outdoors by the ocean at sunset
4k00:16Young woman having video chat holding smartphone webcam chatting to attractive redhead girlfriend outdoors by the ocean at sunset

Related video keywords