 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

time lapse of stormy clouds over the city of Moscow, Russia

I

By In_search_of_light

  • Stock footage ID: 1083592264
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP433.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.1 MB

Related stock videos

RAIN before afternoon clouds and magnificent sky in fast motion
hd00:13RAIN before afternoon clouds and magnificent sky in fast motion
Timelapse of beautiful thunderstorm with picturesque lightning illuminating the sky with pink and orange colors. Many dramatic lightning flashes on the stormy sky over the night coastal city.
4k00:15Timelapse of beautiful thunderstorm with picturesque lightning illuminating the sky with pink and orange colors. Many dramatic lightning flashes on the stormy sky over the night coastal city.
TIMELAPSE Dark sky cloud background Slow motion epic storm tropical sunset dark cloud stormy. digital cinema composition background evening fast moving away. global warming concept motion sky clouds
hd00:27TIMELAPSE Dark sky cloud background Slow motion epic storm tropical sunset dark cloud stormy. digital cinema composition background evening fast moving away. global warming concept motion sky clouds
CLOUDS SHOWS THE IMPACT OF GLOBAL CLIMATE WARMING. Abstract clouds backgrounds. Dark dramatic clouds move fast. Ragged thunderclouds cover the sunny areas of the sunset sky.
4k00:21CLOUDS SHOWS THE IMPACT OF GLOBAL CLIMATE WARMING. Abstract clouds backgrounds. Dark dramatic clouds move fast. Ragged thunderclouds cover the sunny areas of the sunset sky.
Storm clouds passing over city skyline
4k00:30Storm clouds passing over city skyline
Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud - is the dominant 4K standard, whereas the movie projection industry uses (DCI 4K) 4096 × 2160 (full frame, 256∶135 or ≈1.90∶1 aspect ratio, 29,97 fps
4k01:00Time lapse clouds 4k rolling puffy cumulus cloud - is the dominant 4K standard, whereas the movie projection industry uses (DCI 4K) 4096 × 2160 (full frame, 256∶135 or ≈1.90∶1 aspect ratio, 29,97 fps
Time Lapse video 4k. Dark dramatic sky with heavy rain over Chiang mai city, Thailand.
4k00:20Time Lapse video 4k. Dark dramatic sky with heavy rain over Chiang mai city, Thailand.
LIGHTNING REAL STORMY CLOUDS TIME, NATURE THUNDERSTORM BOLT, SUPERCELL. Thunderstorm clouds at night with lightning. Timelapse. Night sky above the city skyline during a thunderstorm.
4k01:00LIGHTNING REAL STORMY CLOUDS TIME, NATURE THUNDERSTORM BOLT, SUPERCELL. Thunderstorm clouds at night with lightning. Timelapse. Night sky above the city skyline during a thunderstorm.

Related video keywords